Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Turnovers hurt Lady Hubs against Rock Falls
ROCHELLE — Turnovers have held the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team back from finding success at the start of this season. Currently averaging 30 turnovers per game, Rochelle struggled with giveaways once again on Wednesday, when the Lady Hubs faced Rock Falls. Two 8-0 runs from the Rockets...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs score second straight conference win
ROCHELLE — Back-to-back wins are how the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team concluded the first week of its season. After defeating Ottawa on the road Tuesday evening, Rochelle hosted Morris for an Interstate 8 Conference match at T-Byrd Lanes on Thursday. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent rolled a team-high 531...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Sterling edges Rochelle in nonconference rematch
ROCHELLE — A season-high series score wasn’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team during Thursday evening’s nonconference rematch against Sterling at T-Byrd Lanes. Senior Evin Odle and freshman Andrew Powell each eclipsed the 600-series mark as the Hubs maintained a slim lead over the Golden...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 29, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 29 at 5:22 p.m. Dakota S. Ryun, 28, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. On Nov. 29 at 10:56 p.m. Thomas J. Price, 37, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant and transferred. All individuals are...
Rochelle News-Leader
Illinois State Police Report: Nov. 22-26, 2022
OGLE COUNTY – Shawn K. Reynolds, 47, of Oregon was stopped for improper lane usage on Nov. 22 at 8:26 p.m. on Interstate 88 at milepost 35 in Whiteside County. Reynolds was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Reynolds was released after posting bond.
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH hosting holiday drive thru dinner
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital is hosting a holiday drive thru dinner for anyone in need on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The dinners are free for the first 200 reserved. The menu includes a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable medley, a dinner roll and cheese cake.
Rochelle News-Leader
City, OLFPD receive county ARPA funding for planned fire training facility
ROCHELLE — At its November meeting, the Ogle County Board awarded the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a planned multi-disciplinary training facility project to serve local and regional public safety personnel. The joint project between the City...
Rochelle News-Leader
City planning improvements to second floor of City Hall
ROCHELLE — The City of Rochelle is planning improvements to the second floor of City Hall, City Director of Community Engagement Jenny Thompson said Nov. 21. An area of the second floor will be built out into five offices. The city’s community development department recently moved from the Rochelle Municipal Utilities building at 333 Lincoln Highway to City Hall and more space is necessary.
Rochelle News-Leader
VCCT’s 2022 Winter Gala is Dec. 10
ROCHELLE — The Vince Carney Community Theatre will host its 2022 Winter Gala fundraising event on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event, in its seventh year, will feature the show "Miracle on 34th Street: A Radio Play,” along with a silent auction with more than two dozen items and a four-course meal catered by Flight Deck Bar & Grill. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 30 at approximately 4:10 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Depot Street and Worth Street in Oregon. After investigation, deputies placed Andrew Swift, 36, of Mt. Morris under arrest for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended. Swift was additionally issued a citation for operating an uninsured vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.
Rochelle News-Leader
Highlights from the new budget
It is my pleasure to offer highlights for the City of Rochelle’s operating and capital improvement budgets the fiscal year (FY) beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The numbers reflected below were part of my PowerPoint presentation at the Nov. 7 budget workshop. The presentation and budget are available for public viewing on the city’s website.
Comments / 0