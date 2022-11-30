ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Related
The Comeback

Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot

The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
BOULDER, CO

