College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Jackson State Releases Video of Sanders Telling Players He’s Leaving
Sanders accepted the coaching job at Colorado on Saturday night.
Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot
The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boulder.
