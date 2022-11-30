Read full article on original website
Man wanted in connection with possible murder in Texas arrested in Thornton
A man wanted in connection with a possible murder in Texas has been arrested in Thornton. Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Austin, Texas. The investigation began on Halloween night in Austin. It was the last time Justin Haden, 34, was heard from. Authorities said that Haden's family the police for a welfare check. Officers didn't find anyone in his apartment, but did see what they thought were red wine stains on the wall next to the bed. According to the warrant, a private investigator saw the same stains which he believed to be blood. Officers returned and confirmed the blood to be human and suspected that Haden was no longer alive. The investigation led them to Roberts who was seen on surveillance video with Haden. Detectives also said that Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment with a large tote bag that police believe contained Haden's body. A body was found near Ronald Reagan and Interstate 35 in Jarrell and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if it is Haden. Roberts has been charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse so far.
Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show
A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
Woman tells police Joseph ‘pushed me on couch, strangled me’
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
Colorado man convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Colorado man was convicted on Wednesday for meth related charges and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that on Wednesday that a federal jury in Lincoln, convicted 38-year-old Jose O. Maes of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Advocates plea for expanded disability care in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Today in Lincoln, disability care advocates testified, saying "the system is broken." Last spring, the state secured the funding needed to expand services, but there are still not enough caregivers. Parents say they should be subsidized as caregivers to take care of their children. Because of...
Girls rescued from polygamist cult found hiding out in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Eight girls who ran away from group homes in Arizona in the midst of a federal investigation were found hiding out in an Airbnb in Spokane.
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Our Town York: Dec. 5-10
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an Illinois man is facing drug charges after more than 50 grams of crack cocaine was found in his car. According to LSO, Thursday afternoon two officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped a car with California plates near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn for a traffic violation.
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
Feds allege 11 more teens on payroll of slaughterhouse cleaning contractor
The U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday that investigators have found 11 additional minors hired to work overnight to clean slaughterhouses. The latest court filings bring the total number of teens alleged to have been employed by Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, to 42, “a number which will likely only grow,” government attorneys wrote.
