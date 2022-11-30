ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

CBS Denver

Man wanted in connection with possible murder in Texas arrested in Thornton

A man wanted in connection with a possible murder in Texas has been arrested in Thornton. Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Austin, Texas. The investigation began on Halloween night in Austin. It was the last time Justin Haden, 34, was heard from. Authorities said that Haden's family the police for a welfare check. Officers didn't find anyone in his apartment, but did see what they thought were red wine stains on the wall next to the bed. According to the warrant, a private investigator saw the same stains which he believed to be blood. Officers returned and confirmed the blood to be human and suspected that Haden was no longer alive. The investigation led them to Roberts who was seen on surveillance video with Haden. Detectives also said that Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment with a large tote bag that police believe contained Haden's body. A body was found near Ronald Reagan and Interstate 35 in Jarrell and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if it is Haden. Roberts has been charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse so far. 
THORNTON, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Colorado man convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Colorado man was convicted on Wednesday for meth related charges and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that on Wednesday that a federal jury in Lincoln, convicted 38-year-old Jose O. Maes of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture after a three-day trial presided over by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Advocates plea for expanded disability care in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Today in Lincoln, disability care advocates testified, saying "the system is broken." Last spring, the state secured the funding needed to expand services, but there are still not enough caregivers. Parents say they should be subsidized as caregivers to take care of their children. Because of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York: Dec. 5-10

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kelo.com

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mprnews.org

Feds allege 11 more teens on payroll of slaughterhouse cleaning contractor

The U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday that investigators have found 11 additional minors hired to work overnight to clean slaughterhouses. The latest court filings bring the total number of teens alleged to have been employed by Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, to 42, “a number which will likely only grow,” government attorneys wrote.
WORTHINGTON, MN

