NBC Philadelphia

Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
Key Inflation Measure That the Fed Follows Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in October, slightly below the estimate. The index increased 5% year over year. Personal income jumped 0.7% for the month, well ahead of the 0.4% estimate, and spending rose 0.8%, as expected. Weekly jobless claims totaled 225,000, a decline of 16,000...
Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet

One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...

