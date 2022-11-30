ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

By Jonathan Williams
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USXJX_0jSgnqWr00

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Kelly also said that Daniels' injury exam looked good and the team was optimistic about being able to practice throughout the week. It is still unknown where Daniels is currently with his injury just a few days out from the SEC Championship.

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Daniels under center at LSU. The Tigers' offensive line has allowed 41 sacks this season, averaging nearly four sacks per game, placing them 122nd amongst all FBS schools. That's a lot of hits for a quarterback to endure over 12 weeks of football.

Daniels has thrown for 2,566 yards this season for the Tigers, rushed for 824 yards, and scored a total of 26 touchdowns. He has provided a lot of offensive production for LSU this season and not having him on Saturday would be a huge loss for the Tigers.

The current backup quarterback for LSU is redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. He has appeared in five games this season, thrown for 333 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels has provided a lot of versatility on offense this season. The plays he has made this season with both his arm and legs have been impressive but the bigger surprise has been how well he has protected the football this season. He has thrown just two interceptions this season despite having thrown 10 just a season ago at Arizona State.

While it is expected that Daniels will play on Saturday against the Bulldogs, his foot injury is still something to watch on Saturday, especially with how often Daniels has been sacked this season. LSU is already considered a major underdog in this one and Daniels dealing with an injury certainly doesn't help the cause.

