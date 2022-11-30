ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired state TV chief's World Bank job shocks many in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland’s state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government. Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and political ambitions.” “I have always thought that there is no life outside politics. Well, there is,” Kurski tweeted. The World Bank has no influence on the choice of representatives proposed by governments, the organization’s press office said by email. Critics had some harsh words about the appointment.
Heavily armed gangs expand control in Haiti

The crisis in Haiti is deepening as heavily-armed gangs expand their control in the nation. BBC News senior international correspondent Orla Guerin discusses the turmoil in Port-au-Prince.
