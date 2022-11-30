Read full article on original website
Related
Fired state TV chief's World Bank job shocks many in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland’s state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government. Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and political ambitions.” “I have always thought that there is no life outside politics. Well, there is,” Kurski tweeted. The World Bank has no influence on the choice of representatives proposed by governments, the organization’s press office said by email. Critics had some harsh words about the appointment.
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
U.K. archaeologists unearth 7th century treasures owned by woman who may have been Christian religious leader
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
U.N. biodiversity conference opens with a warning: "We are committing suicide by proxy"
World leaders appear to be in agreement that the world's land and ocean ecosystems are in trouble, but deep divisions continue to plague talks about how to protect nature for the next generation. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference — known as COP15 — opened on Tuesday and runs through December...
Heavily armed gangs expand control in Haiti
The crisis in Haiti is deepening as heavily-armed gangs expand their control in the nation. BBC News senior international correspondent Orla Guerin discusses the turmoil in Port-au-Prince.
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0