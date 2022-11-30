Read full article on original website
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023
Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Buying liquor for the holidays? Here’s the cheapest price for all 10,200 varieties in Michigan
If you have a spare $30,000 to drop on liquor, you could buy a fifth of 1967 Glenlivet 50-year-old Winchester Collection scotch or a fifth of Highland Park 50-year-old scotch – the two most expensive bottles of liquor sold in Michigan. Or you could buy approximately 63,829 shooters of...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths
Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
