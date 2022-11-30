ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Cars 108

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan surpasses 40K COVID deaths

Michigan reached another coronavirus milestone recently, surpassing 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the state health department had identified 40,085 individuals whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus infection. That total dates back to March 2020 when the first cases of COVID were identified within state lines.
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?

Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy