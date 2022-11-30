ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State lands 4 selections for All-Big Ten offense

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced All-Conference selections for the leagues offensive players, and multiple Michigan State Spartans were among those recognized.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches, while also earning an honorable mention nod from the media.

Reed, a senior, was second on Michigan State's team in receptions (55), yards (636) and touchdowns (5).

Reed's running mate on the outside, wide receiver Keon Coleman was also recognized for his excellent season. Coleman was named third team All-Big Ten by the conference's media and was an honorable mention by the coaches.

Coleman, a sophomore, led the Spartans with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Michigan State offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were each honorable mention selections by both the media and coaches.

Samac, a senior, started all 12 games at center for the Spartans and led MSU with 803 offensive snaps. Duplain, also a senior, started all 12 games at left guard for Michigan and logged 742 offensive snaps, the fourth-most on the team.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten also announced its All-Conference selections for defense and special teams, with several Spartans earning recognition.

In addition, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins was the school's representative among the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award Honorees.

Collins appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans this season, tallying 70 carries for 318 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He added 14 receptions for 93 yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SpartanNation

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Michigan State senior safety Kendell Brooks has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft after two seasons with the Spartans. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to have the opportunity to play this game," Brooks wrote in a statement. "It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level of collegiate football. I want to thank Michigan State for blessing me with the opportunity to wear green and white proudly."
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State linebacker declares for NFL Draft

Michigan State is up to four players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after starting linebacker Ben VanSumeren made his intentions known via Twitter on Friday night. "First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities that have been presented to me," VanSumeren wrote. "Without him, none of this would be possible."
EAST LANSING, MI
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Wolverines player Mazi Smith facing felony gun charge, criticism surrounding Michigan's response; Michigan / Purdue Big Ten Championship preview; Jim Harbaugh sound from Indy | Current Sports | Dec. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you an update concerning the arrest of Michigan football player Mazi Smith, who is facing a felony gun charge. Smith was arrested in October, but has been allowed to practice and play with the team. Al breaks down how Michigan's response compares to that of other examples around local college sports. Also, we preview the Big Ten Championship game between the Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers. Who do you have winning? That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
WZZM 13

MSU's Tyson Walker plays with heavy heart against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wednesday's 70-52 loss to Notre Dame for Michigan State was a "smash in the mouth," but one player of the Spartans was playing through a heavy heart during the defeat. MSU senior guard Tyson Walker found out just a few hours before the game against...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Blake Corum To Undergo Surgery, Miss The Rest Of Season

Per Ian Rapoport, Blake Corum is going to have surgery on his injured left knee and miss the rest of the year. Corum has obviously been a massive part of Michigan's success this season and not having him is a big deal. The 5-8, 210-pounder amassed 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries this season. He was at or near the top of the Heisman watch list and was just named Big Ten Running Back of the Year. While Corum will be missed, sophomore Donovan Edwards is waiting in the wings and just showed against Ohio State that he can carry the mail in a major way. Against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Edwards carried it 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Mazi Smith's Attorney Provides Key Details In Weapons Charge

After news broke that Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was facing a felony weapons charge, speculation about the details spread like wildfire over social media channels. During Thursday's arraignment, Attorney John Shea - who is representing Smith in this case - provided some critical details surrounding the incident. “This is...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy