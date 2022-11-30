Read full article on original website
WZ
3d ago
Yet another one leaves this WOKE channel! Definitely a liberal or democratic station! Just ask the others that left like Rob Braun, Cami Dierking, etc.
Lima News
Engagement: McFarland/Patton
LIMA —The parents of the bride announce the engagement of Eleanor Rae McFarland of Lima and Jack Anthony Patton of Detroit, MI. McFarland is the daughter of Gerald and Deborah McFarland, of Lima. She graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 2011. Patton is the son of Greig and Mary...
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
WLWT 5
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 2-4
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do in Cincinnati this weekend, there's plenty of events happening around town. This time of year, we're used to seeing a lot of red for the holidays. But this weekend, it's all about the Cincinnati Reds with the return of Redsfest.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
WLWT 5
Hundreds come out to pay tribute to Dr. O'dell Owens
CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people came to the Corinthian Baptist Church to pay their respect to the family of the late Dr. O’dell Owens. Ohio state Sen. Cecil Thomas said when the community called, Owens was always there. “He was an example of someone who stepped up and...
miamistudent.net
Nutrition students provide monthly meals to Oxford community
On the second Monday night of each month, Oxford residents gather at the Oxford Senior Center for meals prepared by Miami University nutrition students and various volunteers. These monthly meals began in September 2022 and have attracted a growing crowd ever since. The idea for the community meals came from...
WKRC
Back Home Patriots: Volunteers spend morning in Loveland helping veteran clean up property
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) – Volunteers spent the morning in Loveland working to clean up a veteran's property. Back Home Patriots, an Erlanger Based nonprofit, has a mission to help local veterans. Their motto is "A hand up, not a handout." On Saturday, they met up with Steve through connections...
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
WKRC
Saint Vincent de Paul hosts coat distribution event for winter
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Saint Vincent de Paul plans to hold another coat distribution event. It is scheduled for Saturday at the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy in the West End from 9 a.m. to noon. People in need can pick out one coat, and if you need one for...
Times Gazette
‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’
Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names "Best of City" in its December issue
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of those cities that people fall in love with. And it's no surprise, this place is great. Editor-in-chief John Fox from Cincinnati Magazine talks about the "Best of the City".
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “puppypalooza” adoption event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday. The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says goodbye to old train for more sustainable version
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time Friday, Cincinnati visitors have the opportunity to ride a new train that is all electric. It will save about $35,000 annually on fuel and maintenance costs. Workers say while it was sentimental to say goodbye to the old diesel version, the more sustainable...
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
WKRC
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage
Korean BBQ, the potato chip of your dreams, a delicious piece of cake, a New York–style slice, and a spectacular mocktail. The post Best of the City Winners 2022: Food and Beverage appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Dasher and Dancer... and Sugar Plum? Feed and pet reindeer at an Indiana farm
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Conner and Blitzen. But do you know Sugar Plum? She lives out here in Brookville, Indiana with a whole bunch of her friends. "Yeah, we have 20 reindeer to get over twice as...
WLWT 5
2 Cincinnati men sentenced in nationwide foreclosure rescue scam
CINCINNATI — A federal jury has convicted two individuals from Cincinnati of participating in a foreclosure rescue scheme that defrauded hundreds of homeowners across the country. According to court documents, defendants scammed 780 financially distressed homeowners throughout the United States. The defendants preyed on homeowners who had defaulted on...
