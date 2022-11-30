ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Horry coroner still refuses to release the name of the CCU student who died Sunday. Why?

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 6 days ago

The identification of a Coastal Carolina University student that was found dead in a dorm room Sunday night has not yet been released.

SLED is investigating the death of the student Sunday at the request of the University, SLED spokesperson Reneé Wunderlitch confirmed.

A press release will be sent out at a later time, the coroner’s office said.

Why is SLED leading the investigation on the student’s death at CCU?

Tamara Willard, Horry County Assistant Coroner, could not be reached for comment. Robert Edge, the Horry County Coroner, could not be reached by The Sun News either.

“It’s a disservice to the public to have an elected official, whose salary is paid by the public, who is required by law to perform an important task with respect to unattended deaths in the county refuse to provide information about a death, particularly when the death occurred on public property,” Jay Bender, a South Carolina lawyer specialized in media law, said.

At this time, there is no information on whether or not the University will hold a vigil.

Coastal Carolina University sent a release to students Monday about the death and advised students to contact counseling services at 843-349-2305.

Comments / 3

Everybody's Friend
5d ago

His name has been released by the family. That’s all that matter. He was a sweet and well mannered young man who just graduated from high school in June.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

SLED investigating inmate death in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. EMS rendered...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Expert: Horry County Schools to see enrollment downturn by 2030

Horry County Schools is expected to see a slowdown in enrollment by the end of the decade, according to a research firm hired by the district. A McKibben Demographic Research, LLC, representative told school board members Monday that, despite the area's recent growth, the fastest growing household type in coming years will be empty nesters — retirees without children looking to downsize.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
9K+
Followers
115
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy