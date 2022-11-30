Read full article on original website
Klyde Warren Park to light Christmas tree on Saturday
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head on over to Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas. There will be a tree lighting celebration with fun activities for the whole family.
Mike Doocy joins Toys for Tots shopping spree in Dallas
Some generous folks are getting together to buy a lot of toys for the Toys for Tots program. FOX 4's Mike Doocy joined them on the shopping spree.
Dallas Weather: Dec. 1 morning forecast
FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews says we're still on the colder side today. But that will change soon!
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
Letters to Santa: Colleyville cancer survivor helps Santa respond to Christmas requests
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A North Texas woman’s oncologist calls her a "walking miracle." But Debbee Heldoorn is better known by children in her neighborhood for her connection to the big man -- Santa Claus. Heldoorn’s assumed the role of Santa’s helper after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer...
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
Colleyville woman helps Santa answer Christmas letters
A North Texas woman's own struggles in life prompted her to go the extra mile to bring joy to others. Now she's known in her Colleyville community for the big red mailbox that sits in her front yard before Christmas.
Westworth Village home explosion leaves 1 injured
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas - At least one person was hurt in a house explosion Thursday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of Wentworth Village. It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place, which is at the end of a dead-end street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Neighbors...
Experts: Dallas-Fort Worth home prices expected to fall in 2023, but not by much
Experts: Dallas-Fort Worth home prices expected to fall in 2023, but not by much. The number of homes sold in the 100 largest housing markets this October was half of last year, according to the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index. While that may start to give home buyers more power, experts say high-interest rates are preventing a true buyer's market.
Thieves steal furniture, appliances from Dallas group home for disabled adults
DALLAS - Thursday and Friday were supposed to be moving day for four women moving into a group home in Dallas, but thieves stole just about everything inside. The home designated for people with disabilities is located in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood. The home is run by Ability Connection, a...
1 injured in Tarrant County home explosion
At least one person was hurt in a house explosion Thursday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of Wentworth Village. A neighbor says he helped pull the man out of his home.
Vacant apartment building burns in Oak Lawn
DALLAS - It took dozens of firefighters to put out a large fire in a vacant Dallas apartment building Wednesday night. The building caught fire around 11 p.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and Maple Avenue. That’s in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. It was in the process of...
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night. Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him. Police are still searching for...
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
Man dies after leading Garland police on chase
GARLAND, Texas - A man died in a crash late Wednesday night while fleeing police officers. Garland police said the officers were trying to stop a green Dodge Challenger on Walnut Street with three people inside for traffic violations. The chase ended in Richardson shortly after 10 p.m. when police...
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
Coppell developer proposes new mixed-use building at site of historic church
A developer is proposing a two-story mixed-use development in the place of a historic church. Residents say the church built in 1948 adds to the charm of Old Town Coppell. The developer says he doesn't want to demolish the church. Instead, he is proposing to move it.
