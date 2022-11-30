ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Westworth Village home explosion leaves 1 injured

WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas - At least one person was hurt in a house explosion Thursday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of Wentworth Village. It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place, which is at the end of a dead-end street. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Neighbors...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Experts: Dallas-Fort Worth home prices expected to fall in 2023, but not by much

Experts: Dallas-Fort Worth home prices expected to fall in 2023, but not by much. The number of homes sold in the 100 largest housing markets this October was half of last year, according to the Knock Buyer-Seller Market Index. While that may start to give home buyers more power, experts say high-interest rates are preventing a true buyer's market.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Vacant apartment building burns in Oak Lawn

DALLAS - It took dozens of firefighters to put out a large fire in a vacant Dallas apartment building Wednesday night. The building caught fire around 11 p.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and Maple Avenue. That’s in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. It was in the process of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday

PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
PARADISE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police searching for man who fatally shot Family Dollar employee

DALLAS - Dallas police need your help finding a man wanted for murdering a dollar store employee Thursday night. Police released surveillance footage of the man they want to find. They say he confronted 46-year-old Tenery Walker at the store and shot and killed him. Police are still searching for...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man dies after leading Garland police on chase

GARLAND, Texas - A man died in a crash late Wednesday night while fleeing police officers. Garland police said the officers were trying to stop a green Dodge Challenger on Walnut Street with three people inside for traffic violations. The chase ended in Richardson shortly after 10 p.m. when police...
GARLAND, TX

