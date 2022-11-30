Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Over $50,000 raised for cancer patients by Joe Andruzzi Foundation
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Joe Andruzzi Foundation has raised over $50,000 for New England cancer patients on Giving Tuesday. The foundation said Bob’s Discount Furniture matched all donations up to $25,000 as well as agreed to donate a mattress for every $5,000 raised. In total, 10...
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss hospital overcrowding, holiday gatherings and the ongoing triple-demic.
Woonsocket Call
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022
From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Medical marijuana cards are now free in Rhode Island
The start of recreational sales means changes for the medical marijuana program in Rhode Island.
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
66 CVS pharmacies in RI now equipped with time delay safes
CVS Health has rolled out time delay safe technology in hundreds of its pharmacies nationwide.
Turnto10.com
CVS Health installs delay safe technology at 66 Rhode Island stores
(WJAR) — CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it has implemented delay-safe technology at 66 Rhode Island stores. The move comes as part of a national push for safety that saw the Woonsocket-based company implement the same technology in 13 states at about 800 locations, according to the company.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man nominated by Governor Baker as Associate Justice of the Superior Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court. “Attorney Cahillane and Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - December 2, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes that neighborhood bar, Kraft's decency, and PPS' coverup. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to...
ABC6.com
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
Uprise RI
Advocates for the homeless protest Governor McKee during Christmas tree lighting
With better and more compassionate planning, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee could have avoided having his State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting interrupted by angry activists and unhoused people for the second year in a row. But the Governor has refused to act on the state’s exploding homelessness crisis, leaving over 600 people, including children, suffering on the streets unsheltered.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
