ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Mass. Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open to all eligible households

The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state launched its annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign drive with a kickoff breakfast recently that also featured special recognition of a GNEF volunteer. GNEF, which is now open to all eligible households, helps...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Living the RIgh life

PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022

From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

Advocates for the homeless protest Governor McKee during Christmas tree lighting

With better and more compassionate planning, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee could have avoided having his State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting interrupted by angry activists and unhoused people for the second year in a row. But the Governor has refused to act on the state’s exploding homelessness crisis, leaving over 600 people, including children, suffering on the streets unsheltered.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy