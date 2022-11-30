Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
KCRG.com
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
KGLO News
Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa receives $1.1 million award to help develop, rehab six homes
MASON CITY — Habitat for Humanity of North-Central Iowa based in Mason City will be getting just over $1 million as Governor Reynolds has announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance home-ownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
KCRG.com
A community mourns at memorial services for four children who died in house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Four children lost their lives in a tragic fire in Mason City two weeks. Wednesday, a memorial service was held in their honor as their friends and loved ones gathered to remember the precious lives lost. Hundreds of people gathered in the Lincoln intermediate...
KIMT
More information on Monday night shooting in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A few more details have been released about a shooting Monday night. Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempted murder and first-degree theft. Tidemanson is accused of getting into a fight...
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
KIMT
Saying Goodbye to the McLuer Brothers
It's been two weeks since 4 boys tragically died in a fire in Mason City. Tonight -- they were laid to rest.
superhits1027.com
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
superhits1027.com
Police reveal details of Monday night Mason City shooting
MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department has provided a few more details regarding an altercation that included a shooting in Mason City last night. Police say at about 7:55 PM, they were called to the 300 block of 3rd Northwest for an altercation, with several callers reporting subjects fighting and a report of a gunshot was also received.
KIMT
Mason City closes two roads for sewer work
MASON CITY, Iowa – Parts of two roads are being closed Thursday while another is reopened. The City of Mason City says it is shutting down traffic in the 1500 block of N. Washington Avenue due to sanitary sewer manhole replacement and water main work and in the 100 block of S. Jackson Avenue for a repair to a broken sewer main.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at same house to plead guilty
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the same house twice. 46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.
KIMT
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells. The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.
Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
Comments / 0