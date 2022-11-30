ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville. The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Joshua Lusane scored 16 points...
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Bass, Glaspie lead SW on the road

GOLDSBORO — Jamaiya Bass and Ta’Niyah Glaspie helped lead unbeaten Southern Wayne past county rival Goldsboro, 43-19, on Friday evening. A multi-sport athlete, Glaspie filed a double-double — 10 points, 14 rebounds. Bass knocked down 11 points for the Saints, who collected their fifth straight win over the Cougars and 18th overall in 32 tries since 2006.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Cosmetology hair show coming to Kenansville

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Cosmetology Department of James Sprunt Community College will be hosting a hair show on Monday from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will be held on campus at the Ed Emory Auditorium. It will have judges who will be evaluating students’ work. Other community colleges have been invited to […]
KENANSVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pratt hired as HCPS Superintendent

WINTON – Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) has a new leader. At their meeting here Monday night, the Hertford County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jesse Pratt as the next superintendent of HCPS. Dr. Pratt will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Expressing his gratitude for...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Board of Education Recap

Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront

Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

WCC students receive SECU Foundation scholarships

GOLDSBORO — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation has provided scholarships to two Wayne Community College students. Karen Taft and Titus Dezern are recipients of $5,000 “People Helping People” scholarships which are renewable for two consecutive years. Taft, a Walstonburg resident, is working toward a...
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe

All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church

A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

