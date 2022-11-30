Read full article on original website
WITN
ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville. The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Joshua Lusane scored 16 points...
WITN
D.H. Conley’s Ivey signs NLI with division-I George Mason swimming
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signing day for a few athletes in the area. D.H. Conley and East Carolina Aquatics swimmer Kristen Ivey signed her National Letter of Intent to division one George Mason. “It was really exciting when I finally decided. I had texted the coach and said can I...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots win third straight with 70-42 tilt at Havelock, use 19-point run in second half to pull away
HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team notched its third straight win on Friday, beating Havelock 70-42 on the road. The 28-point win is the Patriots’ (4-1) biggest this season, but it took a monster run in the third and fourth quarters to pull it off. West...
Mount Olive Tribune
Bass, Glaspie lead SW on the road
GOLDSBORO — Jamaiya Bass and Ta’Niyah Glaspie helped lead unbeaten Southern Wayne past county rival Goldsboro, 43-19, on Friday evening. A multi-sport athlete, Glaspie filed a double-double — 10 points, 14 rebounds. Bass knocked down 11 points for the Saints, who collected their fifth straight win over the Cougars and 18th overall in 32 tries since 2006.
WITN
Battle for Duplin County Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for the Regional Title
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Regional football championship games are on the line all over the state this week but it means a little bit more in Duplin County. Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for a spot in the state championship game. “It means a lot for our County you...
WITN
NCHSAA has announced times, locations and dates for the State Football Championships
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA has announce the dates, times and locations for the state championship games next weekend. WITN area teams still in the mix for the regional championships are New Bern (4A), Northern Nash (3A), East Duplin (2A), Wallace-Rose Hill (2A), and Tarboro (1A). 2022 State Championship...
WITN
HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
Tarboro pulls away from Rosewood, advances to 6th straight state championship game
Tarboro, N.C. — For the sixth straight season, the Tarboro Vikings are playing for a state championship. Despite a close first half, (1) Tarboro pulled away from (3) Rosewood in the 1A east championship on Friday night, 35-7. Now the Vikings will look to win a third straight state title.
WITN
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
Cosmetology hair show coming to Kenansville
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Cosmetology Department of James Sprunt Community College will be hosting a hair show on Monday from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will be held on campus at the Ed Emory Auditorium. It will have judges who will be evaluating students’ work. Other community colleges have been invited to […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pratt hired as HCPS Superintendent
WINTON – Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) has a new leader. At their meeting here Monday night, the Hertford County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jesse Pratt as the next superintendent of HCPS. Dr. Pratt will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Expressing his gratitude for...
neusenews.com
Greene County Board of Education Recap
Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
BCCC, BCS hopeful career fair will mean more students will enter healthcare field
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 100 high school students went out to Beaufort County Community College on Wednesday to learn more about jobs in the healthcare field. It was part of a career expo put on by ECU Health Beaufort and Beaufort County Schools. ECU Health Beaufort officials said they need to build relationships […]
WNCT
Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront
Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
Mount Olive Tribune
WCC students receive SECU Foundation scholarships
GOLDSBORO — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation has provided scholarships to two Wayne Community College students. Karen Taft and Titus Dezern are recipients of $5,000 “People Helping People” scholarships which are renewable for two consecutive years. Taft, a Walstonburg resident, is working toward a...
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church
A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
