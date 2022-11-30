ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

testudotimes.com

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Nebraska preview

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball will host Nebraska in a Big Ten clash at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (7-2) are coming off an invigorating 74-72 victory over No....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 7-0 with a blow out of Louisville on the road Tuesday, and optimism surrounding the program in year one under Kevin Willard continued to grow. Friday night, the Terps will get a chance to demonstrate just how ready for the spotlight they are for in a huge home matchup with No. 16 Illinois.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon

Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon

All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Quince Orchard faces Flowers in class 4A football finals

Quince Orchard High School and Flowers High School are facing off Thursday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for Maryland's 4A football state championship. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo has a preview of the matchup between the undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
High School Football PRO

Washington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Nov. 30 high school basketball roundup: Tey Barbour has record scoring night for Osbourn

OSBOURN 85, MANASSAS PARK 31: Tey Barbour set a school record Wednesday night when he tallied 46 points in the Eagles’ non-district win on the road. The Osbourn junior was 20 of 30 from the field overall (17 of 18 for 2-point baskets and 3 of 12 for 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 for free-throws. The Division I recruit also added nine rebounds and four assists as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WTOP

A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD
findingfarina.com

5 Things to Do When Visiting Potomac, Maryland

Did you know that Potomac is one of the oldest settlements in the United States? With deep American history preserved throughout the town and landmarks, there really is so much to do in Potomac. From going on a brewery tour to picking up a tasty cup of coffee, there are...
POTOMAC, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mcadvocate.com

Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023

“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
EDGEWATER, MD

