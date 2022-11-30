Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball vs. Nebraska preview
No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball will host Nebraska in a Big Ten clash at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. Tipoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (7-2) are coming off an invigorating 74-72 victory over No....
247Sports
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard sees glimpses of 'championship level' in win over Illinois
Maryland basketball remained undefeated with Thursday's 71-66 win over Illinois. The No. 22 Terps (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosted the Illini (6-2, 0-1) at UMD's XFINITY Center with a buzzing crowd watching as first-year head coach Kevin Willard's team earned its first ranked win. "I thought the crowd was off...
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
testudotimes.com
How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 Illinois
No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball improved to 7-0 with a blow out of Louisville on the road Tuesday, and optimism surrounding the program in year one under Kevin Willard continued to grow. Friday night, the Terps will get a chance to demonstrate just how ready for the spotlight they are for in a huge home matchup with No. 16 Illinois.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon
Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon
All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
Millers playing for more than a state championship
Milford Mill Academy faces Kent Island Friday in Annapolis in the Maryland 2A state championship game
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard wins second straight football championship
Montgomery County’s Quince Orchard High School won Maryland’s 4A state football championship on Thursday! The team’s head coach and quarterback spoke with FOX 5 about the big win.
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard faces Flowers in class 4A football finals
Quince Orchard High School and Flowers High School are facing off Thursday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis for Maryland's 4A football state championship. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo has a preview of the matchup between the undefeated teams.
Baltimore youth football team heading to National Championship
The Northwest Grind Hard Young Kings (NGHYK) 9 and under football is heading back to Florida to bring home the title of National Champions again.
Washington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Inside Nova
Nov. 30 high school basketball roundup: Tey Barbour has record scoring night for Osbourn
OSBOURN 85, MANASSAS PARK 31: Tey Barbour set a school record Wednesday night when he tallied 46 points in the Eagles’ non-district win on the road. The Osbourn junior was 20 of 30 from the field overall (17 of 18 for 2-point baskets and 3 of 12 for 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 for free-throws. The Division I recruit also added nine rebounds and four assists as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
findingfarina.com
5 Things to Do When Visiting Potomac, Maryland
Did you know that Potomac is one of the oldest settlements in the United States? With deep American history preserved throughout the town and landmarks, there really is so much to do in Potomac. From going on a brewery tour to picking up a tasty cup of coffee, there are...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
