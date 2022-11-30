ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

ME Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gimme 5

01-09-13-17-19

(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Lotto America

12-21-35-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,690,000

Lucky For Life

05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Megabucks Plus

13-28-32-34-40, Megaball: 2

(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty; Megaball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,125,000

Pick 3 Day

0-8-5

(zero, eight, five)

Pick 3 Evening

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Pick 4 Day

9-9-7-7

(nine, nine, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

9-7-8-3

(nine, seven, eight, three)

Powerball

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000

World Poker Tour

QH-3C-10C-3S-4S

(QH, 3C, 10C, 3S, 4S)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky defeats Robert Morris 60-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
The Associated Press

Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave. Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. His attorney, Sean Brennan, did not respond to a message seeking comment. Police went to a Lincoln residence Wednesday afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
585K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy