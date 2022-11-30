ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gimme 5
01-09-13-17-19
(one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Lotto America
12-21-35-42-45, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(twelve, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30,690,000
Lucky For Life
05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Megabucks Plus
13-28-32-34-40, Megaball: 2
(thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty; Megaball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,125,000
Pick 3 Day
0-8-5
(zero, eight, five)
Pick 3 Evening
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
Pick 4 Day
9-9-7-7
(nine, nine, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Evening
9-7-8-3
(nine, seven, eight, three)
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
World Poker Tour
QH-3C-10C-3S-4S
(QH, 3C, 10C, 3S, 4S)
