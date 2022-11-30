Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL
1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
ADEM Awards $5.6 Million Grant To Overhaul Water Infrastructure in Eutaw, Boligee
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is providing $5.6 million to overhaul water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County, leaders there announced Friday morning. In a joint press conference featuring elected officials and municipal staff from all over the region, Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson said the city provides both water...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Tuscaloosa’s Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy Permanently Closes After 2 Years
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy has permanently closed after failing to find its footing in Temerson Square since opening months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The café created natural smoothies, juices and fruit bowls and served some of the area's best cocktails by night. The combination concept was...
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook
1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
Northridge Middle Teacher Saves Student From Medical Emergency During Bus Route
A Tuscaloosa City Schools teacher is now considered a hero after helping a student who suffered a medical emergency while riding home from school earlier this month. Ryan Ballard, a teacher at Northridge Middle School who also doubles as a bus driver, was taking his Alberta route home when a student informed him that a female student onboard appeared to be in distress.
Santa Bringing Hot Cocoa and Cookies to Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 Saturday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas Spirit this weekend with its first-ever Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa event. Holly Whigham, a TFR spokesperson, announced the brand-new event Wednesday morning. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 at 1501 Greensboro Avenue and...
Great Tuscaloosa County Parks to Walk Off Thanksgiving Calories
The holiday season is here and that comes with lots of family, friends, fun, and food. Honestly, as I write this I can’t recall any holiday with my family that is not centered around fellowship with food. Here we are at Thanksgiving. Probably the most loaded-down food holiday ever....
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Investigating Unrelated Black Friday Shooting and Stabbing
Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County are investigating two unrelated assaults that took place Friday in residential areas off Highway 69 South. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said deputies were called to a stabbing on Mimosa Garden Circle and a shooting at Branscomb Apartments Friday afternoon.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0