The Forest Service will be holding several open-house-style meetings to take public comment on a new document that discusses the impacts of a proposed mine in Valley County. Published in October, the supplemental draft environmental impact statement for the Stibnite Gold Project is an over-1,000-page document detailing potential impacts of the gold and antimony mining project, whose site would be located east of McCall, as previously reported. Though a portion of the area was mined for antimony and tungsten during and following World War II,...

VALLEY COUNTY, ID ・ 14 MINUTES AGO