Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
This week, hundreds of tribal leaders gathered in Washington for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. Lots of economic news came out of that event, including new federal money for tribal climate resilience and plans for the Energy Department to do more business with tribal nations. There were also new...
Public comment sought, events planned for proposed Valley County mine
The Forest Service will be holding several open-house-style meetings to take public comment on a new document that discusses the impacts of a proposed mine in Valley County. Published in October, the supplemental draft environmental impact statement for the Stibnite Gold Project is an over-1,000-page document detailing potential impacts of the gold and antimony mining project, whose site would be located east of McCall, as previously reported. Though a portion of the area was mined for antimony and tungsten during and following World War II,...
ABC 15 News
Coronado National Forest to visitors: 'Unauthorized activities' at border are public safety concern
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials from Coronado National Forest (CNF) are warning visitors to the area to stay clear of the southern border—specifically to avoid the area where Governor Doug Ducey's administration has had a makeshift wall of shipping containers constructed to "fill gaps" in the wall separating Arizona from Sonora, Mexico.
Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project
The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project. The proposal -- revised and reduced after criticism arose -- is to develop a 27-mile mountain bike trail system on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The post Facing opposition, Ochoco National Forest scales back plans for Lemon Gulch Trails Project appeared first on KTVZ.
Nevada Toad at Center of Legal Battle Officially Earns Endangered Status
The Dixie Valley toad is now formally protected under the Endangered Species Act following a temporary emergency listing last spring. The tiny amphibian first made news when a geothermal power project brought the toad’s “risk of extinction” to light. The emergency order was only the second such ruling that the federal government has made in two decades.
