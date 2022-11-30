ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New LBK branding project unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down

On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center

SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
SHALLOWATER, TX
fox34.com

Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco. Shiner St. Paul had the ball first and was driving downfield when the Eagles forced a fumble. Lubbock Christian went...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport

I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Pancho Clos coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
LUBBOCK, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX

