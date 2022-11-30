Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texan who fought for his life after freak gymnastics accident is graduating from college with honors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 23-year-old who fought to live following a freak gymnastics accident as a teenager which left him with a traumatic brain injury is overcoming the odds, again, this time graduating college with honors. Blake Hyland is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in...
‘A bigger deal’: Travelers come hundreds of miles for Texas Tech’s Carol of Lights
Texas Tech brought the holiday spirit with its 64th Annual Carol of Lights on Friday night. Many said they traveled hundreds of miles to be part of one of Texas Tech University's oldest and biggest celebrations.
Texas Tech Holds Strong in 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings
The Red Raiders are in good shape for 2023 and are projected to have one of the top 25 recruiting classes for the cycle.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
fox34.com
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
fox34.com
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, December 6 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
2024 WR Ivan Carreon talks Texas Tech commitment
Texas Tech picked up its second commitment this week with the pledge of 2024 Odessa (TX) receiver Ivan Carreon, who announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday. Carreon also holds reported offers from Southeast Missouri State and Texas State. 2024 Lubbock (TX) Cooper offensive lineman Holton Hendrix announced his commitment on Sunday.
Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down
On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
fox34.com
UMC and Shallowater ISD to host grand opening for Health Science Learning Center
SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and Shallowater Independent School District (SISD) are excited to announce the grand opening of the SISD Health Science Learning Clinic! The SISD Health Sciences Learning Clinic will house Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs for Shallowater ISD students. The...
fox34.com
Sensory gym opens in Lubbock to help kids build socialization skills
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On 82nd and Slide there’s a new place for running, jumping, and climbing. A new sensory gym is now open, bringing smiles to Lubbock kids. “But the main goal is to that autistic, and special needs kids have a place to play, but they can also play with kids without any disability,” the owner of the gym, Meagan Kennemer said.
fox34.com
Overton Hotel to unveil Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each holiday season Overton Hotel and Conference Center partners with Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to create Lubbock’s Largest Gingerbread Display. The display opens to the public on Tuesday, December 6th at 4:00pm with an official ribbon cutting hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. There...
Red Raiders Need To Count to 10 By NYE
Recent history tells us that Big 12 teams that win 10 games before Big 12 play begins are near-locks to reach the postseason.
fox34.com
Lubbock Christian wins TAPPS Division IV State Championship
WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division IV State Championship knocking off four-time defending State Champion Shiner St. Paul 57-20 Saturday afternoon in Waco. Shiner St. Paul had the ball first and was driving downfield when the Eagles forced a fumble. Lubbock Christian went...
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport
I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
fox34.com
City street closures ahead of Texas Tech Carol of Lights, Centennial Celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City street closures for the 64th annual Carol of Lights will start Friday before Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration. Beginning at 5 p.m., University Ave. (northbound from 15th Street to Main Street and southbound from Glenna Goodacre to 15th Street) will be closed. Broadway from Ave. X to University will also be closed. The closures will remain through 9 p.m.
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
fox34.com
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
