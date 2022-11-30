Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested after drugs and firearms found: Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force say they partnered with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to complete a search and arrest for a man. Alleghany County Deputies say they arrived at the 2800 block of Schoolhouse road...
WSLS
Covington man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns from home
COVINGTON, Va. – A Covington man was arrested and charged after authorities searched his home on Nov. 3, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force assisted the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with a search warrant for 43-year-old Henry Redman Jr.’s home at 2810 Schoolhouse Road.
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Cody Prior On Multiple Charges
Valley Ridge, VA (Nov. 29, 2022) - On 11/29/2022 at approximately 0034 hours, Sgt. K.D. Curry of the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol when he checked on a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 Block of Valley Ridge Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody William Prior, 27, of Covington. Mr. Prior was asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in reverse, with the car partially blocking one lane and part of the vehicle off the road. When responding units arrived Mr. Prior was removed from the vehicle and Sgt. Curry deployed K4...
wfxrtv.com
K9 sniffs out drugs in man’s car in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says a K9 found illegal drugs including one pound of methamphetamine in a man’s car. Deputies say the drug bust happened during a routine patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at approximately 12:34 a.m. in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Road. They say they found a suspicious driver in a car who was asleep with the vehicle in reverse and partially blocking a lane. The driver was identified by deputies as Cody William Prior.
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious wounding incident at Cardinal Car Wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Cardinal Car Wash on Sheffield Drive. Police say they responded to the car wash for a reported fight in progress involving three men at approximately 1:40...
lootpress.com
Deputies in Fayette County need your help locating a missing person
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Shawn Martin, 24, of Mount Carbon, was last seen leaving his work at Grants Supermarket in Smithers on...
WSAZ
Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
Man arrested in West Virginia shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Fayette County earlier this month. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Eddie D. Morgan, 35, of Bradley, was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, by Oak Hill Police in connection to a shooting that happened Nov. 18, 2022, […]
WSLS
Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight. We’re told callers said one...
Augusta man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond flight
An Augusta County man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Surveillance video released of Monroe County vape shop break-in
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM. Anyone...
Murderer of Shady Spring teacher sentenced to life in prison
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sentencing was issued Tuesday for a man who now faces life behind bars after being charged with the murder of a Shady Spring school teacher in 2020. According to Brian Parsons of the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Davis pled guilty on Tuesday, November...
Shady Spring man sentenced to life in prison after guilty murder plea
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Shady Spring man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Joseph Fitzgerald Davis pled guilty to the murder of Margaret Lilly in Shady Spring on June 8, 2020. Davis pled guilty in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday and […]
Comments / 5