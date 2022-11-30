Valley Ridge, VA (Nov. 29, 2022) - On 11/29/2022 at approximately 0034 hours, Sgt. K.D. Curry of the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol when he checked on a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 Block of Valley Ridge Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cody William Prior, 27, of Covington. Mr. Prior was asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in reverse, with the car partially blocking one lane and part of the vehicle off the road. When responding units arrived Mr. Prior was removed from the vehicle and Sgt. Curry deployed K4...

