Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
ISP: Indiana man arrested after deadly collision involving motorcyclist
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested and charged in relation to a deadly crash. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash involving...
wdrb.com
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
Wave 3
Indiana man arrested on alcohol intoxication charges after motorcyclist dies in crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested an Austin man after they accused him of driving under the influence, causing a fatal wreck. The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the intersection of SR256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana. Early investigation revealed a green...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
Wave 3
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
wbiw.com
Toddler with life-threatening injuries rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, ISP investigates
WASHINGTON CO. – Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding...
Comments / 1