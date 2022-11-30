ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

Crash on Buechel Bypass kills 74 year old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman that was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. Around 12 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass. Early investigation revealed a passenger...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville

A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Toddler with life-threatening injuries rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, ISP investigates

WASHINGTON CO. – Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

