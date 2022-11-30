Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
No. 19 Kentucky and Michigan square off in London
Kentucky could use a win to enhance its resume while Michigan will be playing to get back into the Top 25 when the two meet Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase in London. The No. 19 Wildcats (5-2) have posted five double-digit wins against overmatched competition but have lost their only two outings against top-flight opponents to Michigan State (86-77 in double-overtime) and then-No. 2 Gonzaga (88-72).
COLUMN: Kentucky Needs Overseas Victory to Build Momentum Back in the Bluegrass
Kentucky basketball has faced a heaping amount of criticism through the first three weeks of the 2022-23 season. If you've taken to social media since Nov. 7, you've probably seen posts referring to the Wildcats "not being good enough" or head coach John Calipari finally "losing his fastball" ...
Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
After finishing the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, Kentucky football now has to prepare for its postseason bowl game, while also navigating the chaotic new world that is the transfer portal. The Wildcats are one of many programs that are expected to see plenty of ...
Tae Tae Crumes enters transfer portal
Kentucky wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens for under graduates Monday. Crumes, a native of Louisville and Butler Traditional alum, signed with UK as a three-star prospect ranked the 695th best player in the nation, 92nd best receiver and as the 11th ranked player in the state of Kentucky per the 247sports 2019 composite rankings.
247Sports
Keaton Upshaw enters transfer portal
Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw has announced he will enter the transfer portal after spending five seasons in Lexington. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school. Upshaw caught 27 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in his Wildcat career. A native of Lima, Ohio,...
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
wymt.com
Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cardinals fans support team from home as they play championship game in Lexington
MAYFIELD, KY — It was a tough loss Friday night for the Mayfield Cardinals football team. They made it all the way to the state championships in Lexington, but ultimately fell to Beechwood 14 to 13. Still, the ride was an inspiration to so many in that city hit hard nearly one year ago by a deadly tornado.
wklw.com
Transfer Portal Opening Up to UK Players
* Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Alabama native played in 12 games this past season, starting four, and rushed 59 times for 277 yards and a score. Smoke joins wide receivers DeMarcus Harris, Chris Lewis, Rashaan Lewis and Chauncey Magwood, who also have declared their intentions to transfer. The NCAA has declared Dec. 5 as the day the transfer portal window opens.
wymt.com
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
Lexington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lexington. The Bardstown High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00.
wymt.com
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
fox56news.com
Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown Jr.
Kentucky has said its final farewell to Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. A private service was held Wednesday at the State Capitol as loved ones remembered the moments that made Brown’s life one well lived. Funeral held for former Ky. governor John Y. Brown …. Kentucky has said its...
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
247Sports
