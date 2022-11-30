ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman reveals the moment he wanted to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago

Fans are still reeling at the fact that they'll finally see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine opposite real-life pal Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in the upcoming third adventure of the snarky mercenary.

In a chat with Deadline , Jackman recalled the moment he decided to finally pick the claws back up following his 2017 Oscar-nominated swansong "Logan."

Jackman recalled, "Well, I was 20 minutes into watching 'Deadpool' and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that 'Logan' was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'"

Jackman explained that some of his decision may have stemmed from a "hangover" from his intense character Florian in the acclaimed drama "The Son."

The Tony winner explained, "I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show [The Music Man on Broadway], my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months [from The Music Man on Broadway]. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it."

He added, "As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick."

In typical Jackman fashion, he couldn't resist sharing some jokes at Reynolds' expense.

"And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it," he said. "And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.'"

Reynolds then called him back, Jackman said, asking if he was serious.

Jackman said, "I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

"Deadpool 3," both heroes' first foray into the MCU, hits theaters Nov. 8, 2024.

