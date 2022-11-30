ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
actionnews5.com

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student

A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a special needs student, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found

The Front Royal Police Department received information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal...
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood

WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:20 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found a woman inside of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

