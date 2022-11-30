Read full article on original website
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student
A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a special needs student, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
WJLA
Jury finds FBI agent not guilty in shooting of panhandler on Metro train in Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A jury has found FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia not guilty on all four criminal counts in the December 2020 shooting of a man, later identified as a panhandler, following a "verbal exchange" on a Red Line train in Bethesda, Maryland. It took the jury...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
theriver953.com
Missing Front Royal resident’s remains found
The Front Royal Police Department received information last month from the Fairfax County Police Department regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. After DNA testing, statistical analyses and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal...
WJLA
Woman 'not breathing' after being shot in Southeast DC; police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — A woman was shot in Southeast D.C. Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed, adding that she was unconscious and not breathing. The shooting took place in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast, MPD said. Police encourage people to look out for a black...
WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood
WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:20 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found a woman inside of...
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
