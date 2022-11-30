ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kisco, NY

'More Involved Than Most': Former Mayor Of Mount Kisco Dies

By Ben Crnic
 6 days ago
Former Mount Kisco Mayor Pat Reilly has died at the age of 91. Photo Credit: Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home

A woman from Northern Westchester who dedicated much of her life to public service has died.

Former mayor Patricia M. Fox Reilly of Mount Kisco died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the age of 91, according to her obituary.

Born in 1931 to former mayor J. Edward Fox, Reilly was raised to understand the importance of volunteering in one's community, and knew that she would one day serve her town much like her father, her obituary said.

"In Pat’s words- she was hatched, matched, and knew she would be dispatched from the big little Village, and wanted to do everything in her power to leave the Village even better than how she found it," her obituary read.

Reilly ultimately spent 10 years in elected service to Mount Kisco, spending four years as mayor and six years as a trustee for the town, according to her obituary.

Volunteering for local organizations was also a large part of Reilly's life, and she gave time to groups such as the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Mount Kisco Historical Society, the Salvation Army, the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester, and more, her obituary said.

"To know Pat is to know that she was more involved than most," her obituary read.

Reilly was also passionate about her education, attending the St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and earning her bachelor's degree in Nursing at New York University, as well as a master's degree at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, according to her obituary.

Following her education, Reilly began working at the Northern Westchester Hospital in 1951, becoming one of the longest-living employees of the hospital. She also served as a Nurse Teacher and Health Services Coordinator in the Bedford Central School District for many years and continued substituting as a school nurse even after her retirement, her obituary said.

In addition to her public service and career, Reilly was also dedicated to her family and spent much time with them at parades, vacations on Cape Cod, and family holidays with packed dinner tables, according to her obituary.

"Pat Reilly leaves behind a legacy of faith, education, service, family, and love and her family would like to thank all of those, near and far, who have been constant sources of support, laughter, kindness, campaigning, and friendship for Pat over the years," her obituary said.

Reilly leaves behind her sister, Joan Stewart; her children, Marlene Wallace, Edward Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Kathy Reilly, John Reilly, and Kevin Reilly; her 13 grandchildren; and many other nephews, nieces, and friends.

Services for Reilly will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mount Kisco at the Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home at 288 East Main St.

Additionally, a mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mount Kisco at 2 Green St.

