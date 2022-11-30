Simu Liu Returns to Host 2023 Juno Awards

Simu Liu will return to emcee the 2023 Juno Awards after making his hosting debut for Canada’s music awards in Toronto earlier this year.

Charlotte Cardin was the big winner at the 2022 Junos, Canada’s version of the Grammys, as she picked up four trophies. But Liu, best known as the Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, arguably captured the biggest buzz with his “I am Canadian” speech , a satirical take on a classic beer commercial, and sang his own rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated’ single while playing a guitar.

He will be back hosting the 52nd annual Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13, 2023, organizers said on Wednesday. “If you thought my rendition of ‘Complicated’ was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover,” Liu said in a statement.

The Junos, produced by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will air on the CBC network nationwide. Last year’s national music awards was the first in-person Juno ceremony in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liu, who gained a following for his breakout role in Kim’s Convenience , a Canadian comedy about a Korean Canadian family running a convenience store, has been busy in Hollywood with Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Lionsgate’s canine drama Arthur the King.

He also has a role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which is set to be released in the summer of 2023.