ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Returns to Host 2023 Juno Awards

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vay1g_0jSgiJo100

Simu Liu will return to emcee the 2023 Juno Awards after making his hosting debut for Canada’s music awards in Toronto earlier this year.

Charlotte Cardin was the big winner at the 2022 Junos, Canada’s version of the Grammys, as she picked up four trophies. But Liu, best known as the Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, arguably captured the biggest buzz with his “I am Canadian” speech , a satirical take on a classic beer commercial, and sang his own rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated’ single while playing a guitar.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

He will be back hosting the 52nd annual Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13, 2023, organizers said on Wednesday. “If you thought my rendition of ‘Complicated’ was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover,” Liu said in a statement.

The Junos, produced by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will air on the CBC network nationwide. Last year’s national music awards was the first in-person Juno ceremony in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liu, who gained a following for his breakout role in Kim’s Convenience , a Canadian comedy about a Korean Canadian family running a convenience store, has been busy in Hollywood with Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Lionsgate’s canine drama Arthur the King.

He also has a role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, which is set to be released in the summer of 2023.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.  Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Tapped for Montecito Award

Angela Bassett, the beloved veteran actress who shines in Ryan Coogler’s new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Montecito Award, which is named after one of the most beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara, the fest announced on Thursday. Bassett will collect the honor following a career-retrospective conversation at the Arlington Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as part of the 38th edition of the fest, which will run from Feb. 8-18.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' to Receive Palm Springs Film Fest's Vanguard AwardSimu Liu Returns...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley and Nicola Peltz Beckham Awarded by PETA for Animal Activism

Awards for music aren’t the only honors Harry Styles has collected this year, as the singer is among the winners of PETA’s 2022 Libby Awards. The nonprofit awarded the Don’t Worry Darling actor with Best Viral Moment for Animals after he rejected a chicken nugget thrown on the stage during one of his performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City. PETA praised Styles for telling the audience that he doesn’t eat meat. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hacks,' 'Don't Worry Darling,' and '9-1-1' Location Pros Get Their Props at COLAMaking of 'Pinocchio': How Guillermo del Toro Updated the Beloved Tale for Contemporary...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning ‘American Factory’ Documentarian, Dies at 76

Julia Reichert, whose 50-year career as a documentarian included a 2020 Oscar win for American Factory, has died after a battle with urothelial cancer. She was 76. Reichert died Thursday night in her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, surrounded by family, her partner and frequent filmmaking collaborator Steven Bognar told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrad William Henke, 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'Lost' Actor, Dies at 56'Green Book' Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dead in the BronxFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dies at 79 Despite undergoing chemotherapy ahead of her Oscar triumph, she attended the 2020 Academy Awards and walked...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener

After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nia Long, Black Cinema’s Longtime “It” Girl, on Her Personal and Professional Renewal

Nia Long recently walked off a set for the first time in her 36-year career. “It broke my heart to have to do it because that’s not who I am, but I knew that I needed to do it because it didn’t feel good in my belly,” she tells me from across a booth at Culina, where we’re having lunch inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Quitting a job in the middle of production may not be characteristic of the consummate professional that Long, 52, is known to be, but it reflects the woman she says she’s becoming. Having...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emancipation’ Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired Film

Joey McFarland, the Oscar-nominated producer who has in the past generated headlines for his role in the 1MDB embezzlement scandal, is sparking controversy once again. At the Emancipation premiere Wednesday, McFarland turned heads by walking the red carpet with the original photograph that inspired the film, one showing the scarred back of a man known as Peter who escaped enslavement. On the carpet, McFarland told reporters that he curates and owns a collection of photos of African Americans from the 19th century, citing his “love of history.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the Critics Are SayingWill Smith Returns...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Returns to Red Carpet for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere: “Poetic Perfection” to Have a Movie Like This

Will Smith’s Emancipation press tour rolled through Los Angeles on Wednesday as the Oscar-winning actor turned up to support the Apple Original Films’ release in a showing that marked Smith’s first major red carpet appearance since March’s controversial Oscar telecast. Smith hit the carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre just after 7 p.m., joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, Jaden and Willow. He received cheers from the crush of photographers as he stepped on the carpet, responding with a hearty, “What’s the deal? What’s the deal?” Smith then spent a good chunk of time posing for photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

British Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being “Trendsetters,” “Guinea Pigs” and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)

At the first British Independent Film Awards ceremony back in 1998, among the nominees for best British independent film was Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the directorial debut of a young(ish) Guy Ritchie and a film that propelled him (plus Jason Statham and producer Matthew Vaughn) straight into the big league. It was Ritchie’s first brush with film awards. A few months later, Lock, Stock would land three BAFTA nominations. Within two years he had married Madonna.  Almost a quarter-century on and — with the possible exception of the marrying Madonna part — this is still what the BIFAs are doing best: providing rising talent with a very early (and often crucial) career boost...
The Hollywood Reporter

Saudi Film Pioneer Faisal Baltyuor on the Need for Local Commercial Films, Cinema Stars

Since it was first announced in late 2017 that the cinema ban in Saudi Arabia was being lifted after almost four decades, local industry pioneer and producer Faisal Baltyuor has been right at the heart of the action.  When the country brought its first delegation to Cannes the following year, Baltyuor was heading up the Saudi Film Council, the first government entity founded to support the industry, which made a series of bold announcements as it at looked to promote the Kingdom as a major shooting location (something that has since come to fruition thanks to big-budget Hollywood titles Kandahar and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years

Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
The Hollywood Reporter

Red Sea Film Festival Adds Spike Lee, Jackie Chan to Starry In-Conversations Section

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, due to kick off its second edition Dec. 1, is continuing to add significant talent to its lineup, including two Oscar winners. Spike Lee, Jackie Chan and Andrew Dominik are joining a growing assortment of big-name directors flying out to the coastal city of Jeddah to participate in a series of in-conversation sessions over the course of the next 10 days. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being "Trendsetters," "Guinea Pigs" and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda on Her Return to Washington and What the Midterms Mean for Environmental Activists

After spending much of the pandemic holding virtual rallies urging political action on climate change, Jane Fonda plans to return to Washington D.C. on Friday for her first in-person climate change event in the nation’s capital since the pandemic began. In fall 2019, Fonda began participating in weekly “Fire Drill Friday” protests in D.C., alongside other climate change activists and celebrity friends. The protests, as well as Fonda’s arrests, generated headlines, as the actress marched around the capital and outlined a number of priorities aimed at decreasing the United States’ reliance on fossil fuels. The in-person rallies were curtailed by the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein’s “Preposterous” Reaction to Salma Hayek’s ‘Frida’ Performance

Alfred Molina says he saw Harvey Weinstein berate Salma Hayek on the set of Frida, with the former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist also giving him the cold shoulder after Molina compared the business prowess of Hayek to the producer. The actor, who told The Independent in a recent interview that he did not witness any assaults, spoke about Weinstein’s behavior on the set of the film — specifically one “preposterous” instance in which Weinstein became enraged over Hayek’s spot-on performance. More from The Hollywood ReporterSaudi Film Pioneer Faisal Baltyour on the Need for Local Commercial Films, Cinema StarsSimu Liu Returns...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)

Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
The Hollywood Reporter

Red Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast Will Smith in ‘Aladdin 2’

Guy Ritchie claims he didn’t have any concerns about accepting an invitation to be a special guest at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on day 2 of the second edition of the event in Jeddah and the morning after he accepted one of the festival’s main honorary awards, the British director said that, rather than any political considerations, he simply saw himself as a someone interested in the creative world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Promises Drug-Fueled Mayhem and Carnage in Elizabeth Banks Comedy

A bear goes on quite the drug-fueled adventure in the outrageous first trailer for Universal Pictures’ aptly titled dark comedy Cocaine Bear. Inspired by bizarre real events from 1985, director Elizabeth Banks’ film focuses on a bear that ingests a monumental amount of cocaine following a drug runner’s plane crash, leading an array of authorities, criminals, teens and tourists to make their way to a forest in Georgia, where the fired-up animal is out for blood. The film, hitting theaters Feb. 24, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and the late...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Film Critics Circle Names ‘Tár’ as Best Film of 2022

The New York Film Critics Circle has named Tár as its best film of 2022. The critics group voted on its 2022 winners on Friday, with Tár star Cate Blanchett named best actress and Colin Farrell selected as best actor for his work in both After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin, with the latter winning best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' and 'Women Talking' Composer Hildur Gudnadóttir Could Make Oscars History AgainJamie Lee Curtis to Receive AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement AwardSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Wakanda Forever' Star Angela Bassett Tapped for Montecito Award Best...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who they said was a “innocent bystander” to gunfire last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody peacefully Thursday night, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Friday. Clark’s arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the shooting that wounded two other people.More from The Hollywood ReporterSinger Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape in ChinaWalmart Store Shooting Leaves Six People DeadArrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium Clark...
HOUSTON, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy