Washington State

House votes to impose rail contract in step toward averting strike

By Caitlin Doornbos, Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c4Ic_0jSgi3le00

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to force a tentative labor agreement on rail companies and workers nationwide — a move to avoid a strike that would worsen already tangled supply chains ahead of the holiday season and cost the US economy billions of dollars each day.

By a bipartisan vote of 290-137, the legislators approved a bill codifying a White House-negotiated September deal that offered 115,000 members of 12 rail unions 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020.

Workers would have to pay a larger share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums would be capped at 15% of the total cost of the insurance plan.

In a separate 221-207 vote, the House approved a resolution adding seven days of paid sick leave per year for all rail workers covered by the agreement. That vote was added to the schedule by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at the request of pro-union Democrats uneasy with the terms of the tentative deal.

While President Biden’s bargain averted a strike that would have begun Sept. 16, four of the 12 unions have since backed out of the agreement over the lack of paid sick leave, putting a prospective Dec. 9 strike back on the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KWBc_0jSgi3le00
Activists in support of unionized rail workers protest outside the Capitol.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8580_0jSgi3le00
Congress has the power to take train workers off the picket line by passing legislation enshrining terms of a provisional agreement.
REUTERS

Congress has the power to force the agreement under the federal Railway Labor Act of 1926, and Biden himself requested swift action on Monday , saying “there is no path to resolve the dispute at the bargaining table.”

In a statement Wednesday, Biden called on the Senate to “act urgently” to send the legislation to his desk.

“Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend,” the president said. “Let me say that again: Without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin. The Senate must move quickly and send a bill to my desk for my signature immediately.”

The request by the president for Congress to act represented a departure from his past positions. In 1992, Biden was one of six Democratic senators to vote against setting up an arbitration system to end another rail strike, arguing it wrongly undercut collective bargaining efforts.

Seventy-nine Republican House members voted to support the agreement, while eight House Democrats opposed it, including Bronx and Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC’s fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said such action by Congress “should not be the law and it cannot be the norm.”

“It’s an unfortunate position to be in,” she added. “But this is the best that we can do.”

Some GOPers expressed anger with the Biden administration for asking Congress to step in and clean up what they called a mess of the White House’s making.

“We are here today because of the colossal failure of Joe ‘Union’ Biden, the president who has by his own declaration been the most union-friendly president in history,” Rep. Eric Crawford (R-Mo.) said on the House floor Wednesday morning. “‘Joe Amtrak,’ ‘Joe Lunchbox,’ whatever you want to call him — he has punted this to us to deal with his colossal mistake.”

“They’ve retreated in failure and they kicked this problem to Congress for us to decide,” said Crawford’s fellow Missourian, GOP Rep. Sam Graves.

Republicans also criticized Pelosi’s decision to add a vote on the second sick leave bill, noting the Biden administration’s own special board of arbitrators recommended higher wages to compensate the unions for not including sick time in its recommendations.

“Why do we even have the system set up the way it is if Congress is going to come in and make changes to all of the recommendations?” Graves asked.

The Senate must approve both the tentative deal and the paid sick leave bill for the latter measure to take effect.

Business groups including the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Farm Bureau Federation have warned that halting rail service would cause a $2 billion-per-day hit to the economy.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

