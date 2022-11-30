Sen. Mike Braun filing to run for governor of Indiana kicks off the GOP's first open Senate seat race of 2024

Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana speaks during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for the FBI at the US Capitol on May 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. Ting Shen/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Mike Braun has filed to run for governor of Indiana in 2024.

GOP Reps. Jim Banks and Victoria Spartz have previously expressed interest in joining the Senate.

Braun noted that he hasn't officially declared in the race but said an announcement was days away.

Though he's submitted the paperwork to run for governor of Indiana, Republican Sen. Mike Braun assured reporters Wednesday that he's not leaving Capitol Hill just yet.

"I'm going to robustly finish out the two years as a senator," the freshman lawmaker said of his commitment to serving out the remainder of his first term. He added that he'd likely make an official announcement about his career plans shortly. "I'd say here in 10 days to a couple of weeks," Braun told congressional reporters of his current timetable.

Imminent or not, Braun's likely departure creates an opening for any 2024 hopeful to jump into the fray.

Local news site IndyPolitics previously reported that GOP Reps. and Republican Study Committee members Jim Banks and Victoria Spartz were considering mounting Senate bids if Braun elected to move on.

Braun is one of 10 GOP seats newly elected National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Steve Daines will have to defend in the next cycle. Other possible defectors in that cohort include anticipated 2024 presidential contenders Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Rick Scott of Florida.

Daines declined to name any candidates he'd like to see jump into the race, but said "there's interest already."

"I'm very confident Indiana will stay in Republican hands," Daines told Insider between votes at the US Capitol. Braun claimed 51% of the vote in 2018.

Delegation mate Todd Young, who ran the Senate's campaign reelection arm in 2020, was similarly tight-lipped about tapping a replacement.

"I think it'll be a crowded primary. And fortunately for the Hoosier State, we have a lot of talented people who might run for that seat," Young told Insider at the US Capitol.

Braun, who characterized the Senate as a place "that needs a lot of reform," said he didn't have an immediate successor in mind.

"I'm sure there'll be plenty to fill that vacuum," Braun said on his way to a vote on the Senate floor.

The Banks and Spartz campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment about prospective Senate runs in 2024.