ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Liberal media say we should stop covering crime, because it’s hurting Dems

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsSxM_0jSghe6x00

The liberal media suddenly cares about crime. Oh, not the staggering toll on businesses and quality of life, or even the loss of life. No, they’re upset that “fear-mongering” hurt Democrats in the midterm elections.

And for that, they blame the New York Post.

NYC Media Might Have Cost Democrats the House ,” laments New York magazine.

New York’s Seismic Tilt Toward the GOP ,” the New York Times claims, was due to “doomsday-style ads” and “constant media headlines.”

Fact is, it was New York Democrats who cost Democrats the House, by pushing a flagrantly illegal gerrymandered election map, which, after being overturned by a judge, led to a more level congressional playing field. Add in an accidental governor more interested in raising money than debating ideas, and a spirited campaign by Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and, well, here we are.

But setting that aside, let’s consider their arguments — seven myths they push to claim that voters were “fooled”:

1. SURE, CRIME IS UP, BUT IT’S NOT AS BAD AS IT USED TO BE!

“Incidents of major crimes are higher in New York City and Nassau County than before the pandemic, though they remain well below levels seen in recent decades,” the Times notes.

“Decades” is a pretty vague term. Crime rates for 2021-22 have reversed a consistent decline in shootings and homicides since the mid-1990s, as well as drops in other index crimes.

Newsweek had to go back 32 years to try to make a point about comparative safety — juxtaposing 2022 with 1990. And yes, in 1990 there were 2,245 homicides. In 2021, there were 485. So far this year, 391. But are we really comparing the worst year for crime in modern New York City history as a way to make people feel better? Overall crime is up 30% from last year. The average New Yorker doesn’t want to see how bad things can get.

2. NEW YORK HAS ALWAYS BEEN THIS WAY

After education activist Yiatin Chu tweeted that she “Paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud and aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Switched cars at next stop to be in a public toilet / urine-odor, crowded car for the rest of my ride,” the Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones replied , “Yes, yes. This was absolutely unheard on subways until two years ago.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wN8g9_0jSghe6x00
editorial Numbers show the grim consequences of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime principles

Maybe not unheard of, but certainly more rare. There was a tremendous focus on improving the streets and subways under Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg … and yes, even Bill de Blasio. Because despite his absentee mayoralty, he understood that none of his socialist pipe dreams were possible if people didn’t feel safe. So he kept the proactive policing of Bill Bratton and his acolytes.

To the same point, the Times claimed that The Post “Splash[ed] violent crimes across its front page, however rare they may still be.”

But we don’t run stories about random pickpockets on the front page; there have been a number of recent crimes that have shocked the conscience. Here are some of the incidents that we covered in the past few months:

  • A 61-year-old FDNY lieutenant, a 24-year veteran of the force on her way to lunch, was randomly stabbed to death in a frenzy by a madman.
  • Eight innocent bystanders were shot in one month , including a 16-year-old girl and a 70-year-old grandma. All of them are black, many of them women.
  • A Hispanic woman was brutally beaten, randomly, in a subway station by a homeless ex-con to the point where she might lose an eye . “I don’t give a s–t,” said Waheed Foster, the man who did it, and who also beat his foster grandmother to death. “So what?”
  • A shoplifter was arrested 101 times — and let go almost every time because of bail “reforms.”

We covered other news during these months. The Queen died. We’re sure the Kardashians did something. But according to Democratic activists and their media handmaidens, the fact that we decided these soul-crushing incidents were news was, to quote New York magazine, “hyp[ing] rising crime to an unreasonable degree.”

We believe that others have abdicated their responsibility to the public.

3. THE VOTERS DON’T EVEN LIVE IN HIGH-CRIME AREAS!

“The homicide spike did not reach into affluent enclaves of Westchester or Long Island; but the New York Post did,” says New York magazine’s report.

This ignores a few issues. First, a good percentage of those voters commute into the city, avoiding the seriously mentally ill camped out in Penn Station or Grand Central. Or they may want to come into the city, to see a Broadway show, eat in a nice restaurant. At least they used to.

But most importantly, does that mean that they shouldn’t worry for the condition of their state overall? It is black and Hispanic New York City residents who bear the brunt of the majority of crimes. Progressives say white suburbanites are racist to worry about crime, but wouldn’t it be racist not to care about the victims?

4. CRIME ISN’T THAT BAD, CHECK OUT THIS STATISTIC

Returning again to the “Well, it ain’t Mogadishu” argument, New York magazine writes, “New York’s murder rate remains less than one-fifth as high as it was in the early 1990s. By contrast, Philadelphia’s homicide rate is at an all-time high.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgREh_0jSghe6x00
Michelle Go was killed after being pushed onto the subway tracks at Times Square by a homeless man earlier this year.

Well, thank goodness we don’t live in Philly.

But what so many of these reports ignore is that this isn’t about pure statistics.

Michelle Go was a 40-year-old woman standing on the platform at Times Square in early 2022 when a deranged homeless man shoved her in front of a subway train , killing her. On paper, that’s one homicide. In reality, it’s a terrifying message to the subway riders of the city. Not to mention Asian Americans, who witnessed a 100% increase in hate crimes in the past two years.

In Newsweek’s comparison of 1990 and 2022, it quotes former Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, who throws cold water on reporting crime by pure numbers. “For the first time in my life, even in the late ’80s and ’90s when the crime rate was killing 2,000 people a year, I never felt as unsafe as I do now just walking around,” Paterson told the WABC radio show “The Cats Roundtable.”

5. YOU’RE JUST DOING THIS BECAUSE OF THE ELECTION

Liberal pundits claim The Post only started highlighting crime in an “alarmist” fashion to help Republicans. Sadly, these sorts of incidents have been making news for more than two years — since the pandemic and the passage of the no-bail laws.

In July 2020, we ran the heartbreaking funeral of a 1-year-old , gunned down in gang violence. In February 2021, we ran a story about a woman shoved onto the subway tracks on the front page; a month later, a piece about the increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQoQz_0jSghe6x00
The Post’s coverage of the funeral of 1-year-old Davell Gardner after the tot was killed in a gang shooting.

Nothing has changed. Including the indifference of Albany legislators

6. YOU’RE BEING CRUEL

This week, The Post featured a man who was arrested 33 times for shoplifting , many of them at the same Duane Reade. Chronic shoplifting has exploded in the past two years, and the bail “reforms” mean they’re usually freed to rob again — and face little or no time in jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0Z1J_0jSghe6x00
Wilfredio Ocasio has been busted for shoplifting 33 times since August.

Progressives frame this as “a crime of poverty” and are dismissive of corporate chains, telling them to just take the loss.

But small businesses, family-owned businesses, immigrant-owned businesses — these are enterprises that can’t just absorb the costs. We’ve seen it in Portland, where clothier Rains PDX shut down after 15 break-ins . And even if you are a large corporate retailer like Duane Reade or Starbucks, how long before the danger to your employees or the losses to theft become too great to bear? Branches already have closed in the city. When there are no consequences, shoplifters will become more brazen. And three guesses what neighborhoods these companies pull out of first, a vicious cycle that leads to even more decay.

These aren’t crimes of poverty. These are career criminals fencing beauty products, likely to feed a drug habit. By coddling them, you’re destroying neighborhoods.

7. ERIC ADAMS IS TO BLAME

When Democrats and the media aren’t blaming The Post, they are pointing the finger at Mayor Eric Adams, who “put crime at the center of his campaign last year, thereby establishing a bipartisan consensus that New York was experiencing a crisis of public safety,” New York magazine said.

“Establishing.” You mean recognizing exactly what was happening? Adams won the race because he understood the moment. And we’re heartened that this week he announced a plan to treat the homeless mentally ill, even if they must be forced into psychiatric beds to get better. Because letting a person who isn’t in their right mind just live on the streets or in the subway is the opposite of compassion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBTys_0jSghe6x00
New York magazine blamed Mayor Eric Adams’ tough stance on crime during his campaign for “establishing a bipartisan consensus” that NYC is going through a public safety crisis.
Paul Martinka

Democrats had a better-than-expected midterms nationally, holding onto the Senate and flipping some state legislatures.

They are sore because they lost the House by a slim margin, thanks largely to GOP gains in New York state.

But any analysis as to why must go beyond slogans and look at the substance. It wasn’t the coverage of crime that lost the midterms, it was crime itself.

Stop blaming the messenger. Fix the problem.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

What J. Edgar Hoover and FBI really thought about NYC Mayor John Lindsay

In 1955, John Lindsay was a rising star at the US Department of Justice and in good graces with then-FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. But over the next decade and a half, the charismatic, Kennedy-esque New York City mayor’s bromance with the larger-than-life G-man soured right up until Hoover’s 1972 death, according to a review of 96 pages of once-classified FBI files obtained by The Post under the Freedom of Information Act. “This will be welcome news to many!” cheered Hoover in a gleeful note scribbled at the bottom of a 1970 press clip from the now-defunct Washington Evening Star, reporting Lindsay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Assembly Democrats’ plot to to undo will of Brooklyn voters

Word is the Assembly’s huge Democratic majority means to vote against seating Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang, the Republican winner in Brooklyn’s 49th District, unless he can satisfy their gripes about residency issues. They have the legal power, but it sure looks like disenfranchisement over sour grapes. Do Speaker Carl Heastie & Co. really want to defy the will of the district’s voters — many of them Asian? Chang upset 26-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr., long-time chairman of the Assembly’s Labor Committee and a favorite of public-employee unions. State law gave Abbate ample opportunity to challenge Chang’s residency long before the Nov. 8 election....
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

The anti-Semitism of Brooklyn

It has been a busy year for antisemites in Brooklyn. Before we get to them, let us understand a few things about antisemitism. According to the National Jewish Encyclopedia, Moritz Steinschneider coined the term in the year 1860. But it existed long before that. YIVO, the heart of Yiddish in America, lists Steinschneider as a bibliographer, historian, and linguist, a founder of modern Jewish studies. It would be easy to start with the death of Jesus. The Romans hated Jews. Going back to Egypt, one would have to say, but I’m not a historian. I am betting that once there were Jews in evidence, there was antisemitism. The International Alliance on Holocaust Remembrance, as reported by the Jewish News Service, as called on Twitter to adopt its definition of anti-Semitism. Doing so, it says, would give Twitter a yard-stick with which to measure the Jewish and anti-Israel postings that abound on its platform. That definition is: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 3, 2022

The Issue: Mayor Adams’ plan to take mentally ill homeless people into custody for psychiatric evaluation. Heaven knows I’ve been critical of Mayor Adams and his policies since his election, but his latest policy initiative of removing dangerous people from New York City streets is certainly a step in the right direction and an effort that’s a long time coming (“Eric ‘fearless’ on homeless,” Dec. 2). Determining that these violent people on the street are a danger to themselves or others seems an easy call to me, and to those other New Yorkers who are being turned into victims. The once-lucrative tourist industry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Don't Believe the Hype; Bail Reform is Good Policy and Good Politics

In 2019, Democrats in New York were feeling pretty good. New York City had its first two-term Democratic mayor since the 1980s. Democrats controlled the Governor’s mansion in Albany and every other statewide office. We controlled the State Assembly and the State Senate – both with commanding majorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY Democrats demand GOP Assembly winner show Brooklyn residency – or risk losing seat

ALBANY — Assembly Democrats say Republican Lester Chang must show proof of his Brooklyn address or else they could vote next month to block him from taking the seat he won. “Credible and serious questions have been raised,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released Thursday evening about Chang possibly falling short of meeting residency requirements under the state Constitution. The Assembly Judiciary Committee will complete a “review” of the matter by the end of the month which the full chamber could consider next January, he added. Moves to keep Chang out of office have drawn jeers that Democrats, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan

New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Peter Abbate is fundraising – but doesn’t think he’ll run again

Outgoing Assembly Member Peter Abbate doesn’t think he’d run again for office, even if the Republican who beat him, Lester Chang, were barred from taking office because he might not have lived in Brooklyn for long enough. The Assembly is preparing to vote against seating Chang, NY1 reported Wednesday, which could lead to a special election.But that isn’t stopping Abbate from holding a fundraiser at the New York State Public Employee Conference convention in Puerto Rico this weekend – even though he already has nearly $1 million in his campaign account. Abbate, who chairs the Committee on Governmental Employees, explained to City & State he holds a fundraiser at the conference every year, and this was scheduled before he lost reelection. So he doesn’t expect much of a party this year. “I’ll sit around with two or three people and probably return the checks or give them to other candidates,” he said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

3 NYC nonprofits with marijuana licenses also offer drug abuse treatment

Their reputations for drug treatment may go up in smoke. Three of the nonprofits awarded state licenses to legally sell weed ironically offer substance abuse services — or mandate sobriety for participants. Among them are Housing Works, a sprawling $145 million organization which provides counseling and “mental health and medication assisted treatment to help you in your recovery journey,” according to its website. The $12 million Center for Community Alternatives, which also received a marijuana license, runs a substance-abuse treatment program. The massive Doe Fund, which took in $65 million in 2020, is a third-license holder — and demands that those in its housing/work...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State

A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ditching Rikers Island for local jails would create ‘humanitarian crisis’

A “humanitarian crisis” could ensue if Rikers Island is replaced by the undersize borough-based jails championed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, a new Manhattan Institute study finds. Four 825-person facilities would be thousands of beds short of housing the roughly 5,600 people housed in city jails on an average night, a population which could increase if crime rises in upcoming years ahead of Rikers’ slated 2027 closing, the 34-page report notes. “The result will either be severe overcrowding, creating conditions that may be even worse than those on Rikers, or the release of many hundreds of dangerous or flight-prone offenders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Is forcing the homeless into treatment the answer?

SALT LAKE CITY — America’s largest city is taking a page from US history and moving back to forced or involuntary hospitalization of homeless people. A BYU psychologist weighs addressing the growing homeless population in Utah against the ethics of patient autonomy. New York City Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYPD already gets hundreds of annual abuse complaints for forcing people to hospitals

NYPD detain a man following a public disturbance on Murray Street in Manhattan, Oct. 13, 2020. A new mayoral directive expands who can be forcibly removed from public spaces under mental hygiene laws. It’s unclear how these numbers will be affected by the city’s new policy for involuntarily removing people with presumed mental illness from streets and subways. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy