New York Post

James Cameron on making ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’: I was ‘a wild, testosterone-poisoned young man’

By Lauren Sarner
 3 days ago

James Cameron has revealed that his long-awaited “Avatar” sequel is rooted in his personal issues.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to work out a lot of my stuff, artistically, that I’ve gone through as a parent of five kids,’ ” Cameron, 68, told The Hollywood Reporter. “The overarching idea is, the family is the fortress. It’s our greatest weakness and our greatest strength. I thought, ‘I can write the hell out of this. I know what it is to be the a–hole dad.’ ”

Cameron, who is currently married to his fifth wife Suzy Amis Cameron, 60, has four children (three with Amis Cameron and one adult kid with his ex-wife Linda Hamilton).

The “Titanic” and “Terminator” director hasn’t released a film in 13 years since the first “Avatar” came out in 2009. That film became the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.92 billion worldwide and raked up nine Oscar nominations. The sequel cost more than $350 million.

Sigourney Weaver (left) Joel Moore, director James Cameron, Sam Worthington on the set of “Avatar” in 2009.
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch
Sigourney Weaver in “Avatar.”
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch

Reflecting back on his career, which includes highly publicized clashes with studio execs , Cameron said, “A lot of things I did earlier, I wouldn’t do — career-wise and just risks that you take as a wild, testosterone-poisoned young man. I always think of [testosterone] as a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system.”

The first “Avatar” movie followed Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed former Marine who falls in love with a Na’vi woman, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) on her lush world of Pandora, which humans were colonizing. The sequel follows Jake and  Neytiri, now a family, as they must fight to keep each other safe when an old threat returns.

Sam Worthington and Laz Alonso in “Avatar.”
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch
Sam Worthington with children in “Avatar.”
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch

One of their teen kids is played by Sigourney Weaver, 73, even though her scientist character died in the first movie. Kate Winslet has also joined the cast.

“The idea for Kiri came from, well, is Grace really dead?” Cameron explained. “I thought, hang on, there’s this avatar. What could I do with the idea of bringing Sigourney back, playing a kid? It was just a fun idea. I couldn’t get it out of my head.”

Cameron has already shot a third “Avatar” film, expected in 2024, and has planned two more, which together will be over $1 billion on production costs.

Since it’s been so long since the first movie came out, Cameron said he understands if audiences are hesitant.

“There’s skepticism in the marketplace around, ‘Oh, did it ever make any real cultural impact?’ ” he said. ” ‘Can anybody even remember the characters’ names?…When you have extraordinary success, you come back within the next three years. That’s just how the industry works.”

James Cameron on the set of “Avatar” in 2009.
James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet filming “Titanic” in 1997.
Alamy Stock Photo

In the decade plus between films, Cameron has been exploring his interests in environmentalism and ocean exploration.

“I started confronting this issue of, ‘Do I even want to make another movie, let alone another ‘Avatar’ movie?’ ” Cameron said about his other pursuits. “Because I was having so much fun.”

He drives a 2013 Kia Rio rather than a fancy Tesla because, according to Cameron, a small used car has a lower carbon footprint than a new electric car.

James Cameron.
Getty Images for for CinemaCon
One of the Na’vi in “Avatar.”
20th Century Fox Licensing/Merch

The Avatar movies also have a strong environmentalist bent, since the villains in the first film were plundering Pandora’s natural resources.

“You can’t hit environmental messaging over the head,” Cameron said. “People are angsty enough. We’ll be injecting this film into a marketplace in a different time. And maybe things that were over the horizon in 2009 are upon us now. Maybe it’s not entertainment anymore.”

Cameron also revealed that during the height of the pandemic in 2020, he’d have chats on Zoom with Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro. “I’d say, ‘We might be out of work, guys,’ ” he said. “Except we’re not. I got to a fatalistic but calm place. It’s like, ‘I’ll still have a job. I can still tell stories. I’ll still get to work with actors and shoot scenes. Might not be at the scale of an ‘Avatar’ movie, but, I mean, they’re doing some pretty big stuff for streaming.’ ”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres Dec. 16.

