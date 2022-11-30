ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

I sleep with my ‘aggressive’ pig — I love her ‘maple syrup smell’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wszxa_0jSghG7d00

It’s a pig in a blanket.

A Georgia woman admitted that, despite her “aggressive” pig’s love of dirt, she adores her pet’s “maple syrup smell” and the two sleep in bed together.

Alexis Waldron, 23, revealed that she has wanted to own a pet pig ever since she was a small girl and finally managed to adopt a KuneKune-Juliana mix named Petunia in April.

“A family friend had a litter, and as soon as I held her, I knew exactly what her name was,” gushes Waldron. “I’ve always wanted a pig. I always asked my parents for one because they’re just so cute. When I got her, she was adorable.”

Waldron said that Petunia has her own room as well as her own litter box — which Waldron boasted she trained the pig to use in just two days.

“I’m obsessed with her. She sleeps in bed with me a couple of nights a week,” said Waldron. “People think I’m crazy and especially crazy for having her in my bed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylxZE_0jSghG7d00
She loves snuggling very close.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqukf_0jSghG7d00
Petunia makes quite a mess around the house.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2Dll_0jSghG7d00
Petunia the pig smells like "maple syrup," according to her doting owner Alexis Waldron
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HO1Ha_0jSghG7d00
The duo are super close.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcgiQ_0jSghG7d00
Petunia steals the pillow, but Waldron is still hog wild about her pet.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4JrC_0jSghG7d00
Petunia hogs the blanket, too.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A3qc_0jSghG7d00
Waldron said sleeping with a pig took some getting used to.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1P7n_0jSghG7d00
Waldron always wanted to have her own pig.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C79gK_0jSghG7d00
Waldron admitted her pig can be "very dirty."
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFlQ6_0jSghG7d00
Petunia has her own small bed but she mostly shares a bed with Waldron.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaLDE_0jSghG7d00
Petunia is a kunekune-juliana mix.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmXdk_0jSghG7d00
"She has her room with a litterbox and blankets and she rolls over and makes herself into a little burrito," said Waldron.
Kennedy News and Media

Waldron said the sensation of sleeping with the pig was strange and did take get some getting used to. It turns out Petunia likes to hog the bedding and snuggle closely.

“I did have to get used to it at first. She likes to steal my pillow and be so close to me that I can’t move, so I have to push her over. She’s a lot warmer than a human body,” explained Waldron about her 36-pound pig.

“She loves to cuddle. She loves acorns and food and to graze outside. Pigs are nothing like dogs, they’re very difficult.”

Waldron said raising the pig is anything but boar-ing.

“She will get into everything, anything that’s possible to get into she will get into. She eats everything,” jokes the 23-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF182_0jSghG7d00
Waldron brought Petunia home in April when she was 8 weeks old.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7jqr_0jSghG7d00
Waldron said that Petunia has her own room as well as her own litter box — which the pig learned to use in just two days.
Kennedy News and Media

“She’s very noisy. If she’s quiet, I know she’s got into something. She’s eaten a bag of pancake mix, some flour, she got stuck in the pantry and ate a whole loaf of bread, a whole bag of crackers. She’s destroyed the living room, and she tips the trash can over.”

Waldron said that despite usually being a “good” pig, Petunia can get feisty.

“She’s quite aggressive sometimes if I do something she doesn’t like, but she’s good,” said Waldron. “If she’s outside and I call her, she comes running. If I hold my hand out, she puts her nose on my hand, and I can tell her to dance and she turns in circles.”

