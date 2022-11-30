ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’

The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
MISSOURI STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’

Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Spanish Lake woman sentenced for role in 2017 murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

How many people are on death row in Missouri?

MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Prisoner Executed At Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
MISSOURI STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
mymoinfo.com

Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police

(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged

An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death. St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; …. An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy