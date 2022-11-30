Read full article on original website
Missouri City Quietly Replaces Chief Who Was Pulled Over ‘Hammered Drunk’
The city of Hazelwood, Missouri, has quietly parted ways with its police chief months after he was pulled over while driving “hammered” and taken home by a neighboring city’s chief, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Gregg Hall is set to retire on Jan. 1, a decision that’s reportedly been in the works since as early as Aug. 17, despite the city keeping it under wraps until Friday. Hall was pulled over while off-duty around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 in O'Fallon, Missouri. The struggling chief botched multiple sobriety tests that were captured on body camera, but escaped arrest when the responding officer called on his city’s chief, John Neske, to come and drive Hall home without penalty. Hall now appears poised to enjoy a relatively comfortable retirement—not only did he evade a likely DUI charge, city officials say he will be paid for any unused time off and receive a healthy set of benefits, which allows him to keep his service weapon, his city-issued tablet, and receive an extra month’s pay. Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’
Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
More delays for slain St. Louis police officer's murder trial
ST. LOUIS — The family of slain St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is in for an even longer wait for their day in court with the man who killed him more than two years ago. Attorneys for Bohannon’s alleged killer Thomas Kinworthy entered a plea of not guilty...
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 25 years in prison for retaliatory drug murder
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 25 years in prison for a retaliatory drug murder in 2020. Cevone Weeden, now 26, fired at least 12 shots at Joel Phillips, 22, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s at 1420 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis on August 20, 2020.
Spanish Lake woman sentenced for role in 2017 murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been sentenced for her role in a 2017 killing in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. Makala Mayo pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Amber Green. Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh accepted Mayo's plea deal between prosecutors and her lawyer and sentenced her to nine years in prison, with credit for 4.5 years of jail time served.
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It...
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
3 former St. Louis aldermen ask for probation, lighter sentencing rather than jail time
ST. LOUIS — Three former St. Louis aldermen have made the case for why they should not get jail time days after photos were released of them taking thousands of dollars in bribes. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to accepting...
What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car
A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
mymoinfo.com
Prisoner Executed At Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged
An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death. St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; …. An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges...
