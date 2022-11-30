ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham takes 'bashing' from England teammate after revealing mom makes his bed

By Ethan Sears
At 19 and as a global soccer star, it’s probably time for Jude Bellingham to get some independence.

But the England midfielder reportedly admitted to his teammates in the Three Lions dressing room that his mom, Denise, still makes his bed for him. She moved with him to Germany when he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrrRd_0jSgh5Ut00
England’s Jude Bellingham during a World Cup match against Wales on Nov. 29, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8vlX_0jSgh5Ut00
England’s Jude Bellingham on the pitch during a World Cup match against Wales on Nov. 29, 2022.
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson was chief among those poking fun at Bellingham, according to center-back Connor Coady.

“Hendo looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow,” Coady said, per The Mirror . “The other day, [Bellingham] said something about his mum making his bed. We are talking Jude Bellingham here, one of the best young players in the world.

“Hendo sat up at dinner and said ‘What?’ Jude said, ‘My mum makes my bed.’ Hendo was bashing him and bashing him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGwag_0jSgh5Ut00
Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham celebrate England’s win over Wales in their World Cup match on Nov. 29, 2022.
The FA via Getty Images

Bellingham, who scored the opening goal of the World Cup for England, is heavily rumored to be moving to the Premier League in 2023. For now, though, he’s in the middle of his third season at Dortmund, where he has three goals in 15 games so far this year.

Perhaps at his next stop, Bellingham will be ready to do some household chores of his own. In the meantime, he and his teammates are preparing for England’s match against Senegal on Sunday.

