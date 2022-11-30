Jude Bellingham takes ‘bashing’ from England teammate after revealing mom makes his bed
At 19 and as a global soccer star, it’s probably time for Jude Bellingham to get some independence.
But the England midfielder reportedly admitted to his teammates in the Three Lions dressing room that his mom, Denise, still makes his bed for him. She moved with him to Germany when he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson was chief among those poking fun at Bellingham, according to center-back Connor Coady.
“Hendo looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow,” Coady said, per The Mirror . “The other day, [Bellingham] said something about his mum making his bed. We are talking Jude Bellingham here, one of the best young players in the world.
“Hendo sat up at dinner and said ‘What?’ Jude said, ‘My mum makes my bed.’ Hendo was bashing him and bashing him.”
Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post
- Daily updated schedules, scores, news and more
- Why USA could be more dangerous at World Cup now
- Christian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promise
- All The Post’s World Cup gambling picks
Bellingham, who scored the opening goal of the World Cup for England, is heavily rumored to be moving to the Premier League in 2023. For now, though, he’s in the middle of his third season at Dortmund, where he has three goals in 15 games so far this year.
Perhaps at his next stop, Bellingham will be ready to do some household chores of his own. In the meantime, he and his teammates are preparing for England’s match against Senegal on Sunday.
Comments / 0