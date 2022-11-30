You never truly get over your ex ... Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback, that is. Living in the past has, frankly, defined this week in New England Patriots football: the team donned its famous red uniform, complete with the posing Pat Patriot helmet, popularized during its original Super Bowl run in 1985-86 during its Thursday night national showcase against Buffalo. That came in the wake of a rumor plucked from the turn of the century just over 24 hours before Thursday's kickoff: the thought that the Patriots were investigating the idea of adding some late-round quarterback named Tom Brady to their fold.

13 HOURS AGO