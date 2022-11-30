Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Bears QB Justin Fields appears set to start against Packers in NFL North battle at Soldier Field
Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team's final injury report.
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game
This game feels like a toss up. The 49ers are four-point favorites over the Dolphins, and homefield advantage accounts for three of those points, which means these teams are fairly evenly matched. Plus it's supposed to rain in Santa Clara on Sunday, which could make the game a muddy mess.
Patriots Must Ignore Brady Rumors in Midst of Playoff Push
You never truly get over your ex ... Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback, that is. Living in the past has, frankly, defined this week in New England Patriots football: the team donned its famous red uniform, complete with the posing Pat Patriot helmet, popularized during its original Super Bowl run in 1985-86 during its Thursday night national showcase against Buffalo. That came in the wake of a rumor plucked from the turn of the century just over 24 hours before Thursday's kickoff: the thought that the Patriots were investigating the idea of adding some late-round quarterback named Tom Brady to their fold.
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 85 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs combined, and he is yet to lose to the same team three times. In fact, there are only six teams he’s lost to twice, and among those six — the Titans, Bills, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Bengals — he has also beaten every one of those teams.
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
Saints Injury Roundup: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Bucs
OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness) Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not...
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reveals Keys to Taylor Heinicke’s Success
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has done everything asked of him since being named the starter by Ron Rivera. Under Heinicke's watch, Washington has reeled off five wins in six games to improve to 7-5 after starting the year 1-4. Commanders' receiver Terry McLaurin has given an insight into the...
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game
The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. A loss effectively ends the Saints season, while the Buccaneers look to strengthen their first place hold in the NFC South. For the Saints to make a desperate push for the division title, it'll...
Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend. Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place...
Commanders vs. Giants Preview: Division Battle For Playoff Positioning
The Washington Commanders travel to face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a matchup with playoff implications. In the final stretch of the NFL season, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and will play each other twice in the next three weeks.
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
FRISCO - The Odell Beckham Jr. World Tour is underway ... On Thursday he dined with the New York Giants ("a good steak!'') and just now he arrived at the team's facility. Next, Odell has a visit scheduled at the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to come...
Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled punt vs. Rams. This was his response right after
After stepping out of bounds, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore skipped four times and nodded, raising his arm to the crowd following an 18-yard reception against the Los Angeles Rams. The extended celebration, in this instance, was understandable — especially considering what had just happened in the first quarter...
