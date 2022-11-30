ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?

The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game

This game feels like a toss up. The 49ers are four-point favorites over the Dolphins, and homefield advantage accounts for three of those points, which means these teams are fairly evenly matched. Plus it's supposed to rain in Santa Clara on Sunday, which could make the game a muddy mess.
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Must Ignore Brady Rumors in Midst of Playoff Push

You never truly get over your ex ... Super Bowl-winning franchise quarterback, that is. Living in the past has, frankly, defined this week in New England Patriots football: the team donned its famous red uniform, complete with the posing Pat Patriot helmet, popularized during its original Super Bowl run in 1985-86 during its Thursday night national showcase against Buffalo. That came in the wake of a rumor plucked from the turn of the century just over 24 hours before Thursday's kickoff: the thought that the Patriots were investigating the idea of adding some late-round quarterback named Tom Brady to their fold.
Wichita Eagle

Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 85 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs combined, and he is yet to lose to the same team three times. In fact, there are only six teams he’s lost to twice, and among those six — the Titans, Bills, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Bengals — he has also beaten every one of those teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Saints Injury Roundup: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Bucs

OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness) Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not...
Wichita Eagle

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reveals Keys to Taylor Heinicke’s Success

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has done everything asked of him since being named the starter by Ron Rivera. Under Heinicke's watch, Washington has reeled off five wins in six games to improve to 7-5 after starting the year 1-4. Commanders' receiver Terry McLaurin has given an insight into the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Saints Run Defense Looks to Stifle Buccaneers Ground Game

The 4-8 New Orleans Saints travel to face the 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. A loss effectively ends the Saints season, while the Buccaneers look to strengthen their first place hold in the NFC South. For the Saints to make a desperate push for the division title, it'll...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend. Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
