No. 9 Clemson will be without one of its top-10 tacklers for the first half when the Tigers take on No. 23 North Carolina. R.J. Mickens was penalized for targeting in Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday. Since it happened in the second half, the junior safety must sit out for the first 30 minutes this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO