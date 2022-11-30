Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?
FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game
Ahead of the week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns made a roster move by bringing up safety Mike Brown from the practice squad. Brown has played in one game in his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH). In the Buffalo Bills game, Brown was out there for nearly half of the special team's snaps.
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change
Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game
This game feels like a toss up. The 49ers are four-point favorites over the Dolphins, and homefield advantage accounts for three of those points, which means these teams are fairly evenly matched. Plus it's supposed to rain in Santa Clara on Sunday, which could make the game a muddy mess.
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the...
Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
Jaguars vs. Lions: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
Week 12 has the potential to be a season-changing week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it won't mean anything if the Jaguars can't get past the 4-7 Detroit Lions this weekend. Beat the Lions, and the Jaguars improve to 5-7 with five games remaining, including two games vs. the first-place...
Saints Injury Roundup: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Bucs
OUT: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Payton Turner (ankle), P.J. Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Kentavius Street (illness), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Pete Werner (ankle), Kevin White (illness) Jarvis Landry (ankle), Rashid Shaheed (back), Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), and Ryan Ramczyk (rest) do not...
Robert Quinn’s Knee Injury Could Open Roster Spot for Jordan Davis
PHILADELPHIA – Robert Quinn was fine all week. The Eagles' defensive end never showed up on the team’s injury report. Until Friday. A knee injury will keep the veteran pass rusher out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, an perhaps longer. The sudden injury could be...
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ‘Focused’ Against Old Team
Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice. He...
Clemson Safety R.J. Mickens Will Have to Wait a Half to Help Against UNC
View the original article to see embedded media. No. 9 Clemson will be without one of its top-10 tacklers for the first half when the Tigers take on No. 23 North Carolina. R.J. Mickens was penalized for targeting in Clemson's 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday. Since it happened in the second half, the junior safety must sit out for the first 30 minutes this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Bengals game in Cincinnati
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started 85 games in the NFL between the regular season and playoffs combined, and he is yet to lose to the same team three times. In fact, there are only six teams he’s lost to twice, and among those six — the Titans, Bills, Chargers, Colts, Patriots and Bengals — he has also beaten every one of those teams.
Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season. It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia. Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University,...
Broncos-Ravens Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy Questionable
The Denver Broncos remain a very banged-up and injured team. It should be expected entering Week 13 of an NFL season, but for the Broncos, the sting and attention of the injury bug has been inordinate. While head coach Nathaniel Hackett might sound like he's complaining or making excuses when...
