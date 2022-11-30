The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO