wpsdlocal6.com
Incident that led to evacuation of Murray State chemistry building now reported as small explosion
MURRAY, KY — We're learning more about a Tuesday incident at Murray State University that officials initially called a chemical leak. Fire investigators are now classifying the incident as a small chemical explosion, The Murray State News reports. The university on Tuesday said three people were injured in the...
kentuckytoday.com
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Marshall County man located
The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Temporary memorial honors lives lost in Dec. 10, 2021, tornado in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A new temporary memorial now stands in the court square in Mayfield, honoring those who died because of the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The memorial is in place a week before the one year anniversary of the tragedy. Mayfield Community Foundation Director Steven Elder posted a...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield High School STLP Teams advance to state competition
Two Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) teams who competed at virtual regionals have advanced to the state level competition. The teams had to choose a project that addresses a problem or challenge in their school or community, justify why they chose this particular problem, and address how they will use technology to help solve this problem.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness
PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Mayfield, Paducah (KY) Fire Departments Receive Grants from Firehouse Subs Foundation
A special Giving Tuesday celebration took place in western Kentucky Tuesday. The Mayfield Fire Department, Paducah Fire Department and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation came together to celebrate grants given to both fire departments, KFVS12.com reported. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $49,983 to the Mayfield Fire Department to replace...
wkms.org
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo nearly one year later
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
KFVS12
Tree Lighting Ceremony in McCracken County on Friday
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow in McCracken County to celebrate the upcoming holidays. On December 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., the McCracken County Courthouse will be hosting the event. There will be songs by Lone Oak Intermediate School Choir, and cookies will be provided by the McCracken County Civic Beautification Board.
wpsdlocal6.com
School districts adapt to substitute shortages
Paducah and McCracken school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going during this flu season. With a shortage of substitute staff, some local teachers are having to fill-in — even teaching classes during their planning periods. Local leaders are looking for solutions as they worry about teacher burnout.
westkentuckystar.com
Fredonia crash injures Princeton man
A Princeton man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Fredonia early Thursday morning. Caldwell County deputies said 20-year old Ethan Rickards was on KY 91 in Fredonia when his vehicle left the road and struck a sign in the parking lot of a local business. Rickards was transported a...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — Two students were taken to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash on Kentucky Avenue in Paducah. Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says a SUV ran a stop light at 21st and Kentucky Avenue, colliding with the school bus.
westkentuckystar.com
Plans revealed to complete I-69 from Mayfield to Fulton
Plans are in place to upgrade the final 21 miles of the Purchase Parkway to become I-69 by the end of 2024. Governor Beshear announced details during his Team Kentucky update to expand I-69 from Mayfield to the Tennessee line at Fulton. Drivers will start to see construction signs in...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
