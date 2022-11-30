Read full article on original website
Unhinged Amazon worker punches unsuspecting NYC resident on Upper West Side
He didn’t order this punch from Amazon! Tensions between Upper West Siders and Amazon delivery workers boiled over last week when an unhinged female employee clocked an unsuspecting resident in the face outside his West End Avenue building, according to the victim and police. “She probably has some sort of anger management problems and working for Amazon doesn’t sound like a picnic,” said James Hanks, 41, who suffered a shiner after the worker delivered a roundhouse to his left eye in a confrontation partially caught on video. Hanks received the hard-hitting delivery at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 20, as he was...
TikTok shocked to learn what the red Christmas light is really for
Decking the halls just got a little brighter. The little red-nosed bulb that comes with strings of holiday lights has an unassuming function people are just now discovering, thanks to a “revelation” on TikTok. A woman shared a video demonstrating how the little red light is actually intended to make other lights glimmer. “I was today years old when I found out what these are for,” the light scholar, who goes by the handle @VizNelly on TikTok, captioned the illuminating video. First, she removes a single bulb from a string of lights and replaces it with the red one in the clip, which...
