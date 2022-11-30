Read full article on original website
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree
The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance.
longislandadvance.net
The 60th annual Christmas parade
Patchogue’s Miracle on Main Street, 60th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting, enjoyed an impressive turnout for its diamond anniversary. There were approximately 1,000 spectators who …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
26th annual Dickens Festival kicks off this weekend in Port Jefferson
The two-day event draws in thousands of people and kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4.
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
longisland.com
Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays
County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
fox5ny.com
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
fox5ny.com
Long Island students create NY-themed ornaments for Christmas tree outside White House
LONG ISLAND - From Broadway to the Bronx Zoo, drawings depicting New York’s diversity designed by third-graders at Maplewood Intermediate School in Huntington Station were laminated, scanned, and turned into ornaments that now adorn a Christmas tree outside the White House. "I feel happy, excited and I like can’t...
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
End of an era on Main Street: Balzano brothers, barbering for more than half a century, to retire: ‘It’s time for us to sit down’
Barbers named Balzano have been clipping hair and shaving faces in downtown Riverhead for 62 years. But come Jan. 28, brothers Tony and Andy will be giving their last haircuts at the barbershop opened by their father Jerry in 1970, when he moved the business from the Peconic Avenue shop he opened in 1960.
27east.com
East End Food Institute Opens Winter Market
As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products still have a place to go, even as the farm stands they enjoy close up... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a suspicious bright light in Mashashimuet Park. Police said they found a group of children playing basketball and using a portable light to light the court. They were advised they could continue their game. SAG HARBOR — A Brandywine Drive resident called Village Police on November 25 to report that around 11:50 a.m. his surveillance system showed three men, not known to him, exiting a pickup truck in his driveway and walking into the backyard of his property. When confronted, via a ... 1 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
Basement Apartments on the Town Board Agenda
Three members of the Huntington Town Board plan to propose allowing basement apartments in owner-occupied houses at the board’s next meeting. Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol are cosponsoring a resolution that would allow basement units under the town’s accessory apartment Read More ...
Feel like royalty at Oheka Castle in Huntington
When you first enter Oheka Castle, you are greeted by a magnificent staircase that is modeled after a staircase in a French chateau.
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
Radley London Now Open at Tanger Outlets Deer Park
Radley London, British accessories brand, is opening its first New York store at Tanger Outlets Deer Park. Located across from the BOSS outlet, this newly opened store complements other shopper favorites at the open-air outlet destination, including Banana Republic, Vera Bradley and Vineyard Vines.
