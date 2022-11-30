ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jeff BID illuminates village with a new tree

The Port Jefferson Business Improvement District held a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tree was purchased by the Business Improvement District with the full support of the village government, according to Deputy Mayor Kathianne Snaden. Santa Claus lit the tree during the event after a countdown from those in attendance.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
longislandadvance.net

The 60th annual Christmas parade

Patchogue’s Miracle on Main Street, 60th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting, enjoyed an impressive turnout for its diamond anniversary. There were approximately 1,000 spectators who …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
PATCHOGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022

The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
STONY BROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown

Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY

​​Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
BABYLON, NY
longisland.com

Underprivileged Westbury Kids Get to "Shop with a Cop" for the Holidays

County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder and the Nassau County Police Department Foundation have announced “Shop with A Cop”, an annual event that pairs 50 deserving children from the Westbury School District with police officers who will assist them with holiday shopping. The Shop with...
WESTBURY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
midislandtimes.com

Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
BETHPAGE, NY
27east.com

East End Food Institute Opens Winter Market

As cold weather sets in, people who crave fresh local produce and other food products still have a place to go, even as the farm stands they enjoy close up... more. SAG HARBOR — On November 23 around 5:25 p.m. a Main Street resident called Village Police to report a suspicious bright light in Mashashimuet Park. Police said they found a group of children playing basketball and using a portable light to light the court. They were advised they could continue their game. SAG HARBOR — A Brandywine Drive resident called Village Police on November 25 to report that around 11:50 a.m. his surveillance system showed three men, not known to him, exiting a pickup truck in his driveway and walking into the backyard of his property. When confronted, via a ... 1 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
HuntingtonNow

Basement Apartments on the Town Board Agenda

Three members of the Huntington Town Board plan to propose allowing basement apartments in owner-occupied houses at the board’s next meeting. Council members Sal Ferro, Dr. Dave Bennardo and Joan Cergol are cosponsoring a resolution that  would allow basement units under the town’s accessory apartment Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
southarkansassun.com

Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away

Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
PATCHOGUE, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
Atlanta News

Radley London Now Open at Tanger Outlets Deer Park

Radley London, British accessories brand, is opening its first New York store at Tanger Outlets Deer Park. Located across from the BOSS outlet, this newly opened store complements other shopper favorites at the open-air outlet destination, including Banana Republic, Vera Bradley and Vineyard Vines.
DEER PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy