One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Carthage which may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. It happened just as the city’s Christmas parade was getting underway nearby. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says a man was found wounded in the leg and a woman was shot inside an SUV– and investigators believe she had been chased by another man who was found dead on Highway 16, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot. Atkinson says people participating in and watching the parade were never in any danger. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.

CARTHAGE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO