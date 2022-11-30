Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests
CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800. TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of...
breezynews.com
One Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings
One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Carthage which may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. It happened just as the city’s Christmas parade was getting underway nearby. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says a man was found wounded in the leg and a woman was shot inside an SUV– and investigators believe she had been chased by another man who was found dead on Highway 16, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot. Atkinson says people participating in and watching the parade were never in any danger. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.
wtva.com
breezynews.com
Friday in Attala – House Fire and Multiple Crashes
6:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Rd 3111/N Union Rd regarding a male causing a disturbance. 12:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man panhandling outside Dollar Tree. 12:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle...
wcbi.com
Louisville police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect. The man was caught on security video in the moments before the break-in of a business. If you recognize this person or have any information on this case, call the Louisville...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba Democrat
Trio arrested on meth charges
Three people have been arrested on meth charges following a traffic stop Friday on Highway 21 north after two them were found to have active warrants, the authorities said. One of the passengers, Tommy Cotton, 31, 207 Tiak Chitto Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputy charged in simple assault matter
A Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputy is out on bond after being arrested and charged in relation to an alleged “domestic violence event,” the authorities said. Deputy Gordon Kenneth Adkins, 39, 14450 Highway 21 south, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Sheriff Eric Clark said Justice Court...
wcbi.com
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Accidents and Domestic Disturbances in Leake
6:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Roberts Road near the Singleton area. 6:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a tree across the roadway on Midway Rd.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
WLBT
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
kicks96news.com
Major Drug Charges and Multiple Assaults in Neshoba
GORDON KEITH ADKINS, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800. CHRISTIAN BATES, 28, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JEFFREY LANDRUM BILLY, 31, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0. CHRISTOPHER CALLOWAY, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO....
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Disturbances in Leake County
On Wednesday at 2:07am, CPD was requested to a residence on Graham Street where the caller said two people were fighting in the bedroom. At 3:21am, officers were requested to a residence on Highway 35 North for a disturbance where the caller advised that the subject was threatening her daughter and threatening “to kill them all and burn the house down.” Arriving on scene, the deputies engaged in pursuit of the subject along Pickens Circle. At 5:23am, caller said the subject was back at the residence causing a disturbance.
WAPT
Durant police investigate shooting that killed 19-year-old
DURANT, Miss. — Durant police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Police have identified multiple suspects and several persons of interest and issued warrants in connection with Saturday's shooting that killed Jereil Allen Jr., according to interim Chief Joseph Heard. Heard took on the role Monday...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
kicks96news.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
