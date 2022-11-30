Read full article on original website
Delphi suspect Richard Allen reveals safety fears have led to dramatic move by his wife in letter blasted by sleuths
DELPHI murders suspect Richard Allen has revealed unspecified safety fears have allegedly forced his wife to quit her job in a letter written from jail. Allen, 50, was arrested last month and charged with the 2017 murders of teenage friends Libby German and Abby Williams in Indiana. In a letter...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
Indiana Authorities Find Underwater Car Grave
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in made a shocking, accidental discovery while doing a training exercise recently. The routine event held at the White River resulted in the team marking what they believed to be multiple sunken cars in the river. On November 3, a dive team finally removed the vehicles.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
ARCHIVES: In 1997, teen opens fire in Kentucky school, killing 3 students
PADUCAH, Ky. — It was Dec. 1, 1997. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen gun at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School near Paducah. Three students were killed and five were injured. The students who died were Nicole Hadley,...
