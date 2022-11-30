ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?

The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner ‘Focused’ Against Old Team

Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice. He...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Cincinnati Bengals Posting Top-10 Attendance Numbers This Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans are filling up Paycor Stadium this season in full force. According to NBC, the Bengals have the sixth-highest attendance in the NFL this season. The Bengal sold out of season tickets earlier this year and are over capacity in 2022. All while the get-in price for games at Paycor hovers over $100 throughout the first two-thirds of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Injury Report: Brown, Okwara Out against Jaguars

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as they seek their fifth victory of the season. After being in the league's concussion protocol, both Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah are set to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, rookie Josh Paschal is also expected to return after addressing a...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Young Duke product spreads wings again for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward AJ Griffin has posted double-digit scoring totals in six of his past eight games. That includes the recent Duke basketball one-and-done's 24 points, tying his career-high, in his shorthanded team's 117-109 home win over the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday night. It was Griffin's second start...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023

There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Odds Lions Defeat Jaguars

On Sunday, the Lions will square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a battle of upstart, 4-7 teams. Detroit has won three of its last four games, while Jacksonville has won two of its last three contests and is coming off a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Second-year quarterback...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Derrick Favors Training for NBA Return

Prior to last season, in 2021, in a move to acquire another first-round pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder swapped some cash and a 2027 second-round pick for Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors. The 30-year-old center would go on to play just 653 minutes for the Thunder before being dealt this past off-season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
DETROIT, MI

