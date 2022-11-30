Read full article on original website
Christopher Arner
3d ago
How about you guys cut the malarky and just legalize cannibis.
15
MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.
KEYC
Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions
ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program. Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal...
willmarradio.com
Willmar police chief hoping for guidance from state if recreational cannabis becomes legal
(Willmar MN-) With momentum building toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota, local law enforcement is wondering about how to test drivers for impairment. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says for alcohol, it's clear...a reading of .08 in a driver's blood stream is the thresh-hold for filing DUI charges. But at this time the only thing an officer can do is field test a pot smoker for impairment...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
Special Report: Legalized Cannabis Could Skyrocket Minnesota Traffic Deaths
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11
The union representing 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area on Thursday announced a strike beginning Dec. 11, the second strike in recent months. Nurses at 12 hospitals in the Twin Cities and at two Essentia Health hospitals will strike until Dec. 31, while nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two […] The post 15,000 Minnesota nurses to strike beginning Dec. 11 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
fox9.com
Free training extended for certified nursing assistants
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - A free training program to help boost the number of certified nursing assistants in Minnesota has been extended by the administration of Gov. Tim Walz. The program now runs through the end of February 2023. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative was championed by Minnesota...
mprnews.org
Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers
The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota nursing program extended
(ABC 6 News) – December marks the one-year anniversary of the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in Minnesota. Its a program to combat statewide staffing shortages at long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes. ABC 6 News anchor James Wilcox sat down with Senator Tina Smith, who worked to...
KAAL-TV
Crop insurance discount program applications now available to Iowa farmers
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, is encouraging farmers who planted cover crops this fall to apply to the state’s crop insurance discount program. Eligible Iowa farmers and landowners can receive a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within the state. To qualify, cover crop acres can NOT be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs.
Minnesota Is the Only State That Sells This Beer
Its days may be numbered, but Minnesota is *still* the only place in the place in the U.S. you can buy this beer. Minnesota is the only state in the country to still sell 3.2 beer. I'm talking about selling 3.2 beer-- beer that has an alcohol-by-volume percentage of only...
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
To combat CWD, late-season deer hunting announced for 9 areas of Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month,...
Comments / 10