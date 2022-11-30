ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot

The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ross Tucker to highlight CTE at Army-Navy game

BOSTON (AP) — Sideline reporter Ross Tucker is bringing the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” to the Army-Navy game, using the iconic matchup to remember two former players who died and were diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease. Tucker will wear shoes adorned with images of...
Titans vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 13

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 13 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
Harrisburg, PA
