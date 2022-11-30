Read full article on original website
Penn State and the Rose Bowl shake up bowl projections; Lions send out transfer portal offers, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on the Lions’ bid to appear in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2016, plus a look at two new offers the Lions extended to prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. Talks and reporting about Penn State jumping...
Former Harrisburg High, Central Michigan standout Ronald Kent Jr. ready to chase his NFL dream
Ronald Kent Jr. has been pretty darned good at football at just about every level, and he said Friday he does not see why that should stop with the end of his college career. So, the former Harrisburg standout who just played his final season with Central Michigan, said he plans to make a run at the NFL.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Doug Lesmerises on Penn State, Ohio State bowl game scenarios; is PSU closing the gap on OSU? Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders are joined by Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The guys discuss possible bowl scenarios for Penn State and Ohio State and Doug assesses the state of Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after the Michigan drubbing. And yes, more Woody Hayes impersonations from Jones.
Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot
The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ross Tucker to highlight CTE at Army-Navy game
BOSTON (AP) — Sideline reporter Ross Tucker is bringing the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” to the Army-Navy game, using the iconic matchup to remember two former players who died and were diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease. Tucker will wear shoes adorned with images of...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Live scores from Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs: Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt headed to state (12/2/2022)
It’s win and you are in as Pennsylvania’s high school football teams scrap it out in the state semifinals with championship dreams. Scores below are user generated. See one that is incorrect? Let us know at blinder@pennlive.com. CAN’T SEE THE SCOREBOARDS BELOW? CLICK HERE. CLASS A. CLASS...
Southern Columbia’s Barnes, Wisloski run wild against Trinity in Class 2A football semifinal
SELINSGROVE – It should be noted that Southern Columbia has claimed the last five PIAA Class 2A football titles. And despite Trinity’s grit and determination Friday, nothing was going to stand in the Tigers’ way of running back to Pa.’s championship round.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Dec. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on PIAA semifinal Friday, Dec. 2. PennLive will update Saturday results when those semifinal games become final. CLASS 6A.
Titans vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 13
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 13 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m....
