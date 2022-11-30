ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto Council welcomes three new members from Nov. 8 election as two depart

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yl6wL_0jSgfpvo00

The City Council said goodbye Tuesday to two members and welcomed three new ones before a packed chambers at Tenth Street Place, the city-council government center in downtown Modesto.

District 5 Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer and District 2 Councilman Tony Madrigal were prevented by the City Charter from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after serving two consecutive terms. Voters elected Jeremiah Williams to replace Kenoyer and Eric Alvarez to replace Madrigal.

Nick Bavaro ran unopposed to replace District 4 Councilman Bill Zoslocki, who resigned in April while in the midst of a divorce. He later moved out of the area.

The City Council consists of six members elected by district and a mayor who is elected by a citywide vote.

The council chambers were packed with scores of family and friends as well as well-wishers representing much of the community, including members of civic clubs, nonprofits and from businesses. Many were there to support Williams, a longtime community volunteer.

Former Councilman Doug Ridenour and Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Chairman Terry Withrow were among those who thanked Kenoyer and Madrigal for their service.

Withrow, 62, reminisced that he has known Kenoyer, 87, since the first grade at St. Stanislaus Catholic School. “We go way back,” he said. “We weren’t in the same class. She was one of the parent volunteers.”

He praised Kenoyer’s hard work, tenacity and commitment to making Modesto better, which he said started decades before she was elected to the City Council.

Community activist Maggie Mejia said she has known Madrigal, 49, since his student days at Modesto Junior College when she served as his mentor and both were involved with the United Farm Workers. Madrigal grew up as a farm worker and told the audience that serving as an elected official has been a big part of his American Dream.

Kenoyer and Madrigal spoke about the city’s accomplishments during their tenure, thanked city staff for their hard work, and said they will continue to work to make Modesto a better place.

Those achievements included bringing the Downtown Streets Team — which helps people who are homeless — to Modesto, the state awarding the city two $8.5 million grants to remake Cesar Chavez and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parks and the Awesome Spot, an inclusive playground at Beyer Park.

Alvarez, Williams and Bavaro took their oaths of office before sitting at the council dais.

Alvarez, 30, whose district includes west Modesto, talked about growing up there and walking through mud puddles on his way to Burbank Elementary School because there were no sidewalks and sitting in class with wet shoes and socks. He recalled the life lessons he learned from mentors at the Maddux Youth Center where he learned to box.

“I carry those experiences with me,” he said. “And I plan to contribute that insight to represent my home district.”

Williams, 58, talked about living in 13 foster homes in Oakland before coming here as a 15-year-old. He said Modesto and its people have embraced him. NAACP Modesto-Stanislaus President Wendy Byrd told council members that Williams is the first African American to serve on the council in 33 years.

“We are extremely pleased to start seeing equity,” Byrd said.

Bavaro, 70, thanked the voters for electing him and for passing Measure H , the city’s 1% sales tax increase. He said the City Council will be great stewards to ensure the money is spent on public safety, better parks and other basics.

He also praised the previous City Council under the leadership of Mayor Sue Zwahlen, who took office in February 2021 after winning a runoff election. He said that council was strong, functional and got a lot down. Bavaro said he expects that to continue under the new council.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Stockton leaders to vote on ending COVID emergency, continuing Flavor Fest | City Council preview

STOCKTON, Calif. — City councilmembers in Stockton will vote Tuesday on 13 different items during the city's second to last scheduled city council meeting of the year. After more than two and a half years, councilmembers may vote to end the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration. The declaration, which suspended the monetary limit on the City Manager's contracting authority, was first approved on March 12, 2020.
STOCKTON, CA
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Grant helps feed those most in need across the Westside

A grant from Legacy Health Foundation will help feed the hundreds of local senior citizens who are struggling to make ends meet. A recent survey undertaken by Legacy Health Endowment and the EMC Health Foundation found that 56% of senior citizens across Stanislaus and Merced counties said they were living paycheck to paycheck. Moreover, 26% have had to choose between purchasing gasoline and food, gasoline and medicine, or other healthcare services.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park

At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
deltacollegian.net

Galt dream gone

Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
GALT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KRON4 News

Student brawls break out at Oakley high school

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

8K+
Followers
133
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy