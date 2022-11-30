Modesto Council welcomes three new members from Nov. 8 election as two depart

The City Council said goodbye Tuesday to two members and welcomed three new ones before a packed chambers at Tenth Street Place, the city-council government center in downtown Modesto.

District 5 Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer and District 2 Councilman Tony Madrigal were prevented by the City Charter from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after serving two consecutive terms. Voters elected Jeremiah Williams to replace Kenoyer and Eric Alvarez to replace Madrigal.

Nick Bavaro ran unopposed to replace District 4 Councilman Bill Zoslocki, who resigned in April while in the midst of a divorce. He later moved out of the area.

The City Council consists of six members elected by district and a mayor who is elected by a citywide vote.

The council chambers were packed with scores of family and friends as well as well-wishers representing much of the community, including members of civic clubs, nonprofits and from businesses. Many were there to support Williams, a longtime community volunteer.

Former Councilman Doug Ridenour and Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Chairman Terry Withrow were among those who thanked Kenoyer and Madrigal for their service.

Withrow, 62, reminisced that he has known Kenoyer, 87, since the first grade at St. Stanislaus Catholic School. “We go way back,” he said. “We weren’t in the same class. She was one of the parent volunteers.”

He praised Kenoyer’s hard work, tenacity and commitment to making Modesto better, which he said started decades before she was elected to the City Council.

Community activist Maggie Mejia said she has known Madrigal, 49, since his student days at Modesto Junior College when she served as his mentor and both were involved with the United Farm Workers. Madrigal grew up as a farm worker and told the audience that serving as an elected official has been a big part of his American Dream.

Kenoyer and Madrigal spoke about the city’s accomplishments during their tenure, thanked city staff for their hard work, and said they will continue to work to make Modesto a better place.

Those achievements included bringing the Downtown Streets Team — which helps people who are homeless — to Modesto, the state awarding the city two $8.5 million grants to remake Cesar Chavez and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parks and the Awesome Spot, an inclusive playground at Beyer Park.

Alvarez, Williams and Bavaro took their oaths of office before sitting at the council dais.

Alvarez, 30, whose district includes west Modesto, talked about growing up there and walking through mud puddles on his way to Burbank Elementary School because there were no sidewalks and sitting in class with wet shoes and socks. He recalled the life lessons he learned from mentors at the Maddux Youth Center where he learned to box.

“I carry those experiences with me,” he said. “And I plan to contribute that insight to represent my home district.”

Williams, 58, talked about living in 13 foster homes in Oakland before coming here as a 15-year-old. He said Modesto and its people have embraced him. NAACP Modesto-Stanislaus President Wendy Byrd told council members that Williams is the first African American to serve on the council in 33 years.

“We are extremely pleased to start seeing equity,” Byrd said.

Bavaro, 70, thanked the voters for electing him and for passing Measure H , the city’s 1% sales tax increase. He said the City Council will be great stewards to ensure the money is spent on public safety, better parks and other basics.

He also praised the previous City Council under the leadership of Mayor Sue Zwahlen, who took office in February 2021 after winning a runoff election. He said that council was strong, functional and got a lot down. Bavaro said he expects that to continue under the new council.