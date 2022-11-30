ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
NBC Los Angeles

China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet

One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Los Angeles

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with agency officials more than 10 times over the past 14 months. Behnam told the committee that FTX 'doggedly' pursued an amendment to the CFTC-registered...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Averting Rail Worker Strike

[The stream has ended. Read CNBC's coverage of Biden signing the bill here. An earlier version of this story is below.]. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Despite his history as...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Los Angeles

The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It

While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
NBC Los Angeles

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...

Comments / 0

Community Policy