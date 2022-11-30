Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
NBC Los Angeles
Payrolls and Wages Blow Past Expectations, Flying in the Face of Fed Rate Hikes
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
NBC Los Angeles
China Signals Slight Covid Policy Easing — But Don't Expect Sweeping Changes Yet
One notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan described the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature as weakening, according to a CNBC translation of a Chinese state media report late last night. "We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of...
NBC Los Angeles
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with agency officials more than 10 times over the past 14 months. Behnam told the committee that FTX 'doggedly' pursued an amendment to the CFTC-registered...
NBC Los Angeles
President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Averting Rail Worker Strike
[The stream has ended. Read CNBC's coverage of Biden signing the bill here. An earlier version of this story is below.]. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Despite his history as...
NBC Los Angeles
The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
NBC Los Angeles
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
