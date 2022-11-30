The 1975's San Francisco concert featured Bleachers' frontman

The 1975 are in the middle of a 25-date North American trek for "The 1975 at Their Very Best" tour.

In an interaction fans never knew they needed, The 1975 were joined on stage by Bleachers' frontman Jack Antonoff during their Nov. 29 concert at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The mid-show drop in followed a similar, and equally as surprising, appearance by singer Phoebe Bridgers during The 1975's Nov. 27 show in Los Angeles.

After The 1975 completed their first set, Antonoff walked on stage with an acoustic guitar, while also being accompanied by Bleachers' saxophonist Zem Audu. The duo played a medley of Bleachers' hits, such as "All My Heroes," "Rollercoaster" and "Don't Go Dark."

In addition to serving as the leader singer for the New Jersey band, Antonoff is an established producer, collaborating with the likes of Lorde, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Antonoff was involved with the recording and production of The 1975's latest album, "Being Funny In A Foreign Language." The album peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.

The 1975 are in the middle of an international tour titled "The 1975 at Their Very Best." The tour features a 25-date trek through North America before the band crosses over to Europe next year for a 14-date run through the United Kingdom and Ireland.

You can watch the surprise performance below.

. @jackantonoff on stage at the San Francisco show playing Bleacher’s track ‘Rollercoaster’ 📹: @petemar #The1975 pic.twitter.com/3KisqC91g0 — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) November 30, 2022