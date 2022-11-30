ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The 1975's San Francisco concert featured Bleachers' frontman

By , James Salazar
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaR3O_0jSgfUaf00
The 1975 are in the middle of a 25-date North American trek for "The 1975 at Their Very Best" tour.

In an interaction fans never knew they needed, The 1975 were joined on stage by Bleachers' frontman Jack Antonoff during their Nov. 29 concert at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

The mid-show drop in followed a similar, and equally as surprising, appearance by singer Phoebe Bridgers during The 1975's Nov. 27 show in Los Angeles.

After The 1975 completed their first set, Antonoff walked on stage with an acoustic guitar, while also being accompanied by Bleachers' saxophonist Zem Audu. The duo played a medley of Bleachers' hits, such as "All My Heroes," "Rollercoaster" and "Don't Go Dark."

In addition to serving as the leader singer for the New Jersey band, Antonoff is an established producer, collaborating with the likes of Lorde, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Antonoff was involved with the recording and production of The 1975's latest album, "Being Funny In A Foreign Language." The album peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200.

The 1975 are in the middle of an international tour titled "The 1975 at Their Very Best." The tour features a 25-date trek through North America before the band crosses over to Europe next year for a 14-date run through the United Kingdom and Ireland.

You can watch the surprise performance below.

. @jackantonoff on stage at the San Francisco show playing Bleacher’s track ‘Rollercoaster’ 📹: @petemar #The1975 pic.twitter.com/3KisqC91g0 — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) November 30, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

December is rockin' with alt-pop, retro, metal and post-punk

Wallice at the Rickshaw StopMusic fans have good reason to be cheerful this December: The brilliant alt-pop pundit Wallice — born Wallice Hana Watanabe and named after Prince Edward’s English-tradition-upending wife, Wallis Simpson — plays Popscene on Dec. 8. Everyone should breathe a little easier, knowing that the future of songwriting is in such clever, self-deprecating hands, as exemplified on past EPs like “Off the Rails” and the pandemic-penned “90s American Superstar,” wherein the Los Angeleno, now 24, subtly skewers her town’s whole star-making process. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
753
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy