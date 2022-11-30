Read full article on original website
Jones
3d ago
McLean County actually went blue this election... never thought I'd see it. So all you soccer moms getting jacked at Hyvee on a Saturday morning with your children, remember your vote. Elections have consequences.
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
It appears there will be chaos and confusion for the justice system and most detrimental is the risk to public safety.
Reply
5
Related
Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
wglt.org
Lawyers for the Town of Normal are reviewing candidate petitions for offices that do not exist
A candidate running for an office that does not currently exist within the Town of Normal government said he was recruited for the job. Robert Shoraga was one of three Normal residents who filed petitions Nov. 21 for candidacy for offices that either are nonexistent or have historically been an appointed position: Shoraga filed for Town Supervisor (nonexistent); Charles Sila filed for Town Collector (nonexistent) and Amy Conklin filed for Town Clerk (an appointed position).
Central Illinois Proud
Reditus Labs’ billing and contracting practices under federal investigation
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Labs’ billing and contracting practices are under federal investigation, according to new court filings in the ongoing civil dispute between Aaron Rossi and former business partner James Davie. Rossi filed an Emergency Motion for an Immediate Stay of all Litigation Proceedings on...
25newsnow.com
Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Central Illinois Proud
Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday. Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.
wglt.org
McLean County reports 4 COVID deaths; returns to medium COVID transmission
McLean County has risen to medium community level COVID-19 transmission. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported four COVID-related deaths in the last two weeks. They include two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. None were associated with long-term care.
walls102.com
Livingston County welcomes new Sheriff
PONTIAC – A 20-year-veteran of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is the new Sheriff. Sheriff Ryan Bohm took the oath of office Thursday, replacing retired Sheriff Tony Childress, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Bohm, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, ran unopposed in the November election. His brother, Sgt Robbie Bohm, has worked for the Pontiac Police Department for 20 years.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
wjbc.com
Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign
BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
wglt.org
Sound Health: Federal grant aims to fill gaps in mental health care in McLean County
Two Bloomington-based health care agencies are working to fill gaps in mental health care. Joan Hartman, CEO of the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS), said a $1 million federal grant shared with Chestnut Health Systems will enable the two agencies to coordinate care through better electronic medical records and by embedding some staff at each other's facilities.
Another U of I student scammed, loses $90k to caller claiming to be from Chinese Embassy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is out of $90,000 after University Police said they were scammed by someone on the phone. Officials said that the student received a string of calls throughout November from someone claiming to be a representative of the Chinese Embassy. The caller told the student that their […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington man charged with assault and strangulation of a pregnant woman
BLOOMINGTON – A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm, both felonies.
U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police release new details after arrests at Target in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A report of two suspicious vehicles led to three arrests in Normal Monday afternoon. Bloomington Police were called in to help and noticed one of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate. Normal Police ran the registration and learned the vehicle was involved in...
Comments / 4