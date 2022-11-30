ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Jones
3d ago

McLean County actually went blue this election... never thought I'd see it. So all you soccer moms getting jacked at Hyvee on a Saturday morning with your children, remember your vote. Elections have consequences.

Guest
3d ago

It appears there will be chaos and confusion for the justice system and most detrimental is the risk to public safety.

WCIA

Champaign pastor pleads guilty to misusing federal funds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A well-known Champaign pastor has pleaded guilty in federal court to using federal funds for his own benefit instead of the community programs the funds were meant for. Lekevie Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making false bankruptcy statements. He faces […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Lawyers for the Town of Normal are reviewing candidate petitions for offices that do not exist

A candidate running for an office that does not currently exist within the Town of Normal government said he was recruited for the job. Robert Shoraga was one of three Normal residents who filed petitions Nov. 21 for candidacy for offices that either are nonexistent or have historically been an appointed position: Shoraga filed for Town Supervisor (nonexistent); Charles Sila filed for Town Collector (nonexistent) and Amy Conklin filed for Town Clerk (an appointed position).
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday. Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.
walls102.com

Livingston County welcomes new Sheriff

PONTIAC – A 20-year-veteran of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is the new Sheriff. Sheriff Ryan Bohm took the oath of office Thursday, replacing retired Sheriff Tony Childress, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Bohm, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, ran unopposed in the November election. His brother, Sgt Robbie Bohm, has worked for the Pontiac Police Department for 20 years.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices

PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Sound Health: Federal grant aims to fill gaps in mental health care in McLean County

Two Bloomington-based health care agencies are working to fill gaps in mental health care. Joan Hartman, CEO of the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS), said a $1 million federal grant shared with Chestnut Health Systems will enable the two agencies to coordinate care through better electronic medical records and by embedding some staff at each other's facilities.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington man charged with assault and strangulation of a pregnant woman

BLOOMINGTON – A pregnant woman reportedly beaten and strangled at the hands of her boyfriend feared for her life, McLean County prosecutors said in court on Tuesday. The state’s attorney’s office charged Trevor Kelly, 21, of Bloomington, with aggravated domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery causing bodily harm, both felonies.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

