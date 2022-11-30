Read full article on original website
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes. The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They are at it again - false “bond agents” defrauding senior citizens of substantial amounts of cash. More than $ 100,000 have been lost by an onslaught of the criminal activity in recent weeks. The perpetrators operate with a well-known trick, calling the...
Medical examiner, stepdad testify about children’s murders at Beyer trial
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, prospective jurors were asked if they could handle the graphic photos and testimony that would come up in Matthew Beyer’s trial for the murders of his two young children. Monday, the third day of the trial and the second day of testimony,...
Tribute tree honors state military members
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s up again after a two-year break: The Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence in Madison. The tradition dates back to 2005 and honors Wisconsin residents who could not spend the holidays at home due to military service. Master Sgt. Carmen...
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
INTERVIEW: Compassionate Home Health Care’s giving campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Tis the season to remember those in need. For the 11th straight year, the non-profit Compassionate Home Health Care is doing just that. Their annual holiday giving campaign began in October and wraps up this month. Its largest effort is to provide basic essentials to people in need, and it’s partnering with numerous agencies in Northeast Wisconsin to get the supplies to them.
Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
Fire Department: How to avoid holiday tragedy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than a 160 home fires were ignited by holiday trees between 2015 and 2019, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). In addition, US Fire Departments responded to more than 7,400 home fires started by candles during the same time period. Ready Wisconsin...
Oshkosh kicks off naming contest final for new Public Elementary School
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s coming down to the final four: The Oshkosh Area School District has announced which choices students, families, staff and community members have to vote for the name of the new Public Elementary School slated to open in the Fall of 2024 across the street from Menominee Park.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An electric car with a powerful difference
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”. An American company is jumping on the electric-vehicle bandwagon. Their sporty design has gull-wing doors, a futuristic interior and... propellers?!. Brad Spakowitz introduces you to the latest electric car and the latest flying car...
Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
Several Major Road Improvements Under Way
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
Waukesha Christmas Parade returns to the city
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The streets of downtown Waukesha lit up Sunday for the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade, a chance onlookers and participants say is a chance to retake the event. “We’re going to be laughing and crying at the same time and remembering, but we’re determined to be a...
On the Clock: Packers stay alive with win over Bears
In the Classroom with Steve Beylon. Some light mixed precipitation is also possible as the wet weather moves through the Fox Valley. Monday will be cloudy but temperatures will climb back above freezing. Updated: 11 hours ago. Testimony continues on Monday.
Phoenix WBB earns first conference win of year at tough IUPUI
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The Green Bay women’s basketball team got a 42-point showing from their bench en route to an 81-76 win over the IUPUI Jaguars on the road Saturday. The Phoenix (4-3, 1-1) secured their first Horizon League win of the season and had three players score in double figures, led by Sydney Levy, who had 15 points. Julia Hartwig added a career-high 13 points and six rebounds off of the bench and Maddy Schreiber helped out with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
