GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Tis the season to remember those in need. For the 11th straight year, the non-profit Compassionate Home Health Care is doing just that. Their annual holiday giving campaign began in October and wraps up this month. Its largest effort is to provide basic essentials to people in need, and it’s partnering with numerous agencies in Northeast Wisconsin to get the supplies to them.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO