Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Approves Republican Nomination, Mathis Sworn in as New States Attorney
The Fayette County Board held a special meeting on Friday evening to address two pertinent items with one resulting in the swearing in of a new county official. Earlier Friday afternoon, Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison was sworn into his new position as Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County, leaving a vacancy for State’s Attorney. After a meeting of the Republican party earlier this week, a recommendation was made to the county board to appoint Brenda Mathis, a former Assistant State’s Attorney and current Public Defender for the county, to fill Morrison’s vacancy for the term lasting until November 30, 2024. To begin the meeting, the floor was opened for public comment and retiring Resident Circuit Judge Don Sheafor addressed the board, speaking of his experiences with Mathis and giving an endorsement for the board to approve her as the next State’s Attorney. Current Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris then also relayed his experiences with Mathis and gave his own endorsement for Mathis as well. The meeting then moved to new business as board Vice-Chairman Jake Harris opened the floor for a motion to approve the appointment of Mathis and a motion was made by board member Matt Hall and seconded by board member Doug Knebel. The nine board members in attendance including Harris, Hall, Knebel, Joe Wills, Ashley Towler, Mack Payne, Glenda Bartels, James Wehrle and Merrell Collins unanimously approved the motion and approving the appointment of Mathis. The board then moved to the second new business item on the agenda and unanimously approved that item as well for the County Employee Health Insurance for 2023.
wgel.com
Carlyle Lake Water Control Public Meeting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for a public workshop to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the current water control plan for Carlyle...
wgel.com
County Board Approves New Budget & Levy
At its latest meeting, the Bond County Board approved a new budget and the tax levy for taxes to be collected next year. The board placed another $14,000 of federal COVID funds into the general fund to balance it. County officials stated the rest of the budget is in the...
wgel.com
Senator Plummer To Hold Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting
Senator Jason Plummer of the Illinois 54th District will host his Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting on Monday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for over 80 high school students from 25 schools. The event will be held at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia, IL.
advantagenews.com
New Madison County officials sworn-in
The candidates Madison County voters picked for countywide offices in November were sworn into office Thursday in Edwardsville. Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Clerk Linda Andreas are newcomers to the process, while treasurer Chris Slusser is entering a third term. Sheriff Jeff Connor took the oath of office from Judge...
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 District tax levy under consideration
A historically high inflation rate is allowing Community Unit School District 7 to levy the maximum amount allowed under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL). PTELL, approved by Macoupin County voters in 1995, restricts taxing bodies from increasing their annual tax extensions by no more than five percent of the previous year’s extension or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. The CPI, essentially the rate of inflation as determined by the Department of Commerce, has never exceeded five percent since 1996, the year PTELL became effective in Macoupin County. This year, with inflation soaring to seven percent, CUSD 7 and other Macoupin school districts will be able to seek a five percent increase in their property tax revenue.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That Final Installment Of Their Tax Bill Is Due Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the final installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wed, Dec. 7,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
wgel.com
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site
Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
KBUR
Illinois State Police issue citations for 3 Scotts Law violations in one day
Springfield, Ill.- On Tuesday, November 29th, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three different traffic crashes involving move-over violations, also known as “Scotts Law” violations. According to a news release, two of the crashes involves Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in District 12,...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Effingham Radio
ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
wgel.com
ISP Issues Citations For Three Move-Over Crashes In Single Day
On Tuesday, November 29, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move over law, otherwise known as “Scotts Law”. violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in Fayette County. The others were in Cook County and Warren County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
wgel.com
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
wgel.com
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
Comments / 0