The Fayette County Board held a special meeting on Friday evening to address two pertinent items with one resulting in the swearing in of a new county official. Earlier Friday afternoon, Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison was sworn into his new position as Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County, leaving a vacancy for State’s Attorney. After a meeting of the Republican party earlier this week, a recommendation was made to the county board to appoint Brenda Mathis, a former Assistant State’s Attorney and current Public Defender for the county, to fill Morrison’s vacancy for the term lasting until November 30, 2024. To begin the meeting, the floor was opened for public comment and retiring Resident Circuit Judge Don Sheafor addressed the board, speaking of his experiences with Mathis and giving an endorsement for the board to approve her as the next State’s Attorney. Current Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris then also relayed his experiences with Mathis and gave his own endorsement for Mathis as well. The meeting then moved to new business as board Vice-Chairman Jake Harris opened the floor for a motion to approve the appointment of Mathis and a motion was made by board member Matt Hall and seconded by board member Doug Knebel. The nine board members in attendance including Harris, Hall, Knebel, Joe Wills, Ashley Towler, Mack Payne, Glenda Bartels, James Wehrle and Merrell Collins unanimously approved the motion and approving the appointment of Mathis. The board then moved to the second new business item on the agenda and unanimously approved that item as well for the County Employee Health Insurance for 2023.

