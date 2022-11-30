Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
WSFA
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase
Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
WSFA
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
alabamanews.net
WSFA
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
alabamanews.net
Camden Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
A shooting in Wilcox County leaves one Camden man behind bars — and another one is in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital. Sheriff Earnest Evans — says 29 year old Trevor Johnson is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s accused of shooting...
WSFA
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
alabamanews.net
Meteorologist Rich Thomas Says Tornado Deaths in Montgomery County Are Rare
Bluewater Radio Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas says that while tornadoes hit Alabama regularly, it’s rare that they cause deaths in Montgomery County. The EF-2 tornado that hit the Flatwood community just after 3AM Wednesday killed 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, when a tree fell on their home. His father Cedric Tell had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
WSFA
Man last seen in Montgomery found dead in La Pine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man who was last seen in the Montgomery area was later found dead in La Pine. According to police, Nakel Johnson, 47, was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. On Nov. 15th, around 3:30 p.m., Johnson’s body was found in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in La Pine.
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
WSFA
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday night. According to police, a Ford Mustang struck the man in the area of Troy Highway near Park Towne Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Christopher...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook PD Seeking identification of Theft Suspect; Reward offered by CrimeStoppers
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred, Thursday, November 1, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama at about 9:41 a.m. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
wtvy.com
Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
Victims of deadly Alabama tornado reportedly identified as 39-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son
A 39-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son were reportedly identified as the victims killed in the tornado that tore through Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son, Cedric Tell, 8, died when a tree fell on their mobile home on Williams Drive in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery ABC News reported Wednesday night.
